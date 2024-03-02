Premier League 2023-24: Darwin Nunez stoppage time winner helps Liverpool edge Forest, extend lead over City in table

Darwin Nunez headed in a last-gasp winner as Premier League leader Liverpool snatched three points with a 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

Nunez’s 99th-minute goal put Liverpool four points clear of second-placed Manchester City with 63 points from 27 matches, although Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand. Forest, whose outraged staff and players surrounded the officials after the final whistle, are 17th, four points above the relegation zone.

Liverpool dominated possession, but struggled in the final third against Forest’s diligent defensive effort and the game looked destined for a draw.

Liverpool continued to press and Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels made some terrific late saves but could not stop Nunez’s heroics that had the Liverpool bench and manager Jurgen Klopp leaping to its feet in celebration.

Two late goals lift West Ham to 3-1 win at Everton

Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez scored stoppage time goals as West Ham United defeated a wasteful Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday to keep the home side in relegation trouble.

Striker Beto had a first-half penalty saved by West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who was excellent throughout, but put his side ahead in the 56th minute before Kurt Zouma equalised for the visitor.

Everton wasted several opportunities to regain the lead, before Soucek struck a superb shot past Jordan Pickford, and Alvarez ensured the three points with his first Premier League goal following a lightning counter-attack.

Everton, who this week regained four points from their appeal against a financial rule breach, is in 16th place with 25 points, five above the relegation zone but has played two games more than 18th-placed Luton Town. West Ham is in seventh with 42 points from its 27 matches.