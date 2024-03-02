MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Darwin Nunez stoppage time winner helps Liverpool edge Forest, extend lead over City in table

Darwin Nunez scores in the 99th minute, helps Liverpool edge past Nottingham Forest and maintain lead at the top of the table.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 22:59 IST , NOTTINGHAM - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring winner against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring winner against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring winner against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League | Photo Credit: AP

Darwin Nunez headed in a last-gasp winner as Premier League leader Liverpool snatched three points with a 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

Nunez’s 99th-minute goal put Liverpool four points clear of second-placed Manchester City with 63 points from 27 matches, although Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand. Forest, whose outraged staff and players surrounded the officials after the final whistle, are 17th, four points above the relegation zone.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Disasi late header helps Chelsea draw level against Brentford

Liverpool dominated possession, but struggled in the final third against Forest’s diligent defensive effort and the game looked destined for a draw.

Liverpool continued to press and Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels made some terrific late saves but could not stop Nunez’s heroics that had the Liverpool bench and manager Jurgen Klopp leaping to its feet in celebration.

Two late goals lift West Ham to 3-1 win at Everton

Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez scored stoppage time goals as West Ham United defeated a wasteful Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday to keep the home side in relegation trouble.

Striker Beto had a first-half penalty saved by West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who was excellent throughout, but put his side ahead in the 56th minute before Kurt Zouma equalised for the visitor.

Everton wasted several opportunities to regain the lead, before Soucek struck a superb shot past Jordan Pickford, and Alvarez ensured the three points with his first Premier League goal following a lightning counter-attack.

Everton, who this week regained four points from their appeal against a financial rule breach, is in 16th place with 25 points, five above the relegation zone but has played two games more than 18th-placed Luton Town. West Ham is in seventh with 42 points from its 27 matches.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Nottingham Forest /

Liverpool

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Darwin Nunez stoppage time winner helps Liverpool edge Forest, extend lead over City in table
    Reuters
  2. Santosh Trophy: Mizoram seals remaining quarterfinal spot, defending champion Karnataka knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Football law changes: Sin bin trials to continue, permanent concussion substitutes approved
    Reuters
  4. WPL 2024: All-round Mumbai Indians hands Royal Challengers Bangalore second consecutive loss
    Mayank
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Madhya Pradesh’s pace battery skittles Vidarbha for 170 on Day 1
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Darwin Nunez stoppage time winner helps Liverpool edge Forest, extend lead over City in table
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Disasi late header helps Chelsea draw level against Brentford
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Werner sparks Tottenham comeback win over Palace
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Man City without Grealish for derby against United, confirms Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. Crystal Palace co-owner hits out at Premier League financial rules
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Darwin Nunez stoppage time winner helps Liverpool edge Forest, extend lead over City in table
    Reuters
  2. Santosh Trophy: Mizoram seals remaining quarterfinal spot, defending champion Karnataka knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Football law changes: Sin bin trials to continue, permanent concussion substitutes approved
    Reuters
  4. WPL 2024: All-round Mumbai Indians hands Royal Challengers Bangalore second consecutive loss
    Mayank
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Madhya Pradesh’s pace battery skittles Vidarbha for 170 on Day 1
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment