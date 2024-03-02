MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Delhi Open: Wong reaches final, Matuszewski-Romios duo wins doubles title

The 19-year-old Wong, ranked 241 in the world, was more athletic and energetic in taming Yuta Shimizu of Japan, who had ousted top seed Benjamin Bonzi in the second round.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 19:41 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Coleman Wong made his third Challenger final in Delhi on Saturday.
Coleman Wong made his third Challenger final in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

Coleman Wong made his third Challenger final in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Coleman Wong of Hong Kong stretched his dream run as he beat Yuta Shimizu of Japan 7-6(5), 6-4 in the semifinals of the $82,000 Delhi Open Challenger tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Wong, ranked 241 in the world, was more athletic and energetic in taming the Japanese, who had ousted top seed Benjamin Bonzi in the second round.

It was more about capitalising on the chances and handling the windy conditions well, as Wong converted one of nine break points while he did not let Shimizu convert any of the 10 break points he faced.

ALSO READ: Defending champion De Minaur reaches Acapulco final, faces Ruud

Wong, who had beaten S. Mukund in the first round in three sets, had enjoyed the fortune of getting a walkover in the second round from the champion of the last tournament, the third seed Valentin Vacherot of Monaco. He has been brave in building on the favourable flow.

In the other semifinal, Geoffrey Blancaneaux was crafty and had more firepower in his strokes to put out Tristan Boyer 6-3, 6-4.

Blancaneaux, who was ranked a career-best 134 in 2022, had outplayed the second seed Adam Walton in the second round. The Frenchman will be looking for his 15th singles title, second in a Challenger, when he plays Wong on Sunday afternoon. Wong himself has only won two singles titles but has everything to play for in strengthening his tennis career.

The third seeds, Piotr Matuszewski of Poland and Matthew Romios of Australia won the doubles title, beating the Germans Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner in straight sets.

THE RESULTS
Singles (semifinals)
Coleman Wong (Hkg) bt Yuta Shimizu (Jpn) 7-6(5), 6-4; Geoffrey Blancaneaux (Fra) bt Tristan Boyer (USA) 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles (final)
Piotr Matuszewski (Pol) & Matthew Romios (Aus) bt Jakob Schnaitter & Mark Wallner (Ger) 6-4, 6-4.

Related Topics

Coleman Wong /

Benjamin Bonzi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB-W vs MI-W live score, WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore 41/3 (8); Perry, Richa Ghosh at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, BFC 0-0 KBFC ISL 2023-24: End-to-end football in the derby
    Team Sportstar
  3. Delhi Open: Wong reaches final, Matuszewski-Romios duo wins doubles title
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Bangladesh squad for Sri Lanka T20I series: Jaker Ali recalled, uncapped spinner Aliss Al Islam ruled out due to injury
    AFP
  5. I’ll quit long jump if rules changed - world champion Tentoglou
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Delhi Open: Wong reaches final, Matuszewski-Romios duo wins doubles title
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Defending champion De Minaur reaches Acapulco final, faces Ruud
    AFP
  3. San Diego Open 2024: Top seed Jessica Pegula reaches semifinals
    AP
  4. ATP Dubai 2024: Rublev defaulted from match after allegedly using oscene language
    AFP
  5. Czech tennis president, Ivo Kaderka, in detention accused of fraud after federation raided by police
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB-W vs MI-W live score, WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore 41/3 (8); Perry, Richa Ghosh at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, BFC 0-0 KBFC ISL 2023-24: End-to-end football in the derby
    Team Sportstar
  3. Delhi Open: Wong reaches final, Matuszewski-Romios duo wins doubles title
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Bangladesh squad for Sri Lanka T20I series: Jaker Ali recalled, uncapped spinner Aliss Al Islam ruled out due to injury
    AFP
  5. I’ll quit long jump if rules changed - world champion Tentoglou
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment