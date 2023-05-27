Golf

Larrazabal takes 1-shot lead into final round of KLM Open

Pablo Larrazabal will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the KLM Open after a flawless 5-under 67

AP
CROMVOIRT 27 May, 2023 23:10 IST
Pablo Larrazabal of Spain looks on before he plays his putt on the 6th green during Day Three of the KLM Open at Bernardus Golf.

Pablo Larrazabal of Spain looks on before he plays his putt on the 6th green during Day Three of the KLM Open at Bernardus Golf. | Photo Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images



Pablo Larrazabal will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the KLM Open after a flawless 5-under 67 on Saturday.

The Spaniard, who is chasing a ninth European tour title just one month after his last victory at the Korea Championship, made five birdies to reach 10-under 206 overall.

“We’re going to have to do a lot of good things now. Calm down and hit some balls and practice a little bit,” the 40-year-old Larrazabal said. “And we’re going to have to rest very well because my batteries are running down.”

Dane Rasmus Hojgaard (67) and Spain’s Adrian Otaegui (69) were Larrazabal’s nearest challengers, one shot behind.

Larrazabal turned in 33 after making birdies at Nos. 3, 6 and 8 before picking up further shots on the 10th and 16th to hit the front at Bernardus Golf.

Larrazabal then recovered from missing the fairway with his first and second shots into the 18th by getting up and down for a par, courtesy of a 14-foot putt.

Overnight leader Jorge Campillo dropped to a share of 11th with a 4-over 76.

