Lexi Thompson owns 54-hole lead at U.S. Women’s Open

American Lexi Thompson fired a 5-under par 66 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead at the U.S. Women's Open in San Francisco. Thompson's 66 was the low round of Round Three and her lowest career round in a U.S. Women's Open. She sits at 7 under for the tournament. Each of the next seven players trailing Thompson finished even or worse for the round.

Filipino Yuka Saso bogeyed No. 18 to fall one shot back of Thompson at Olympic Club (Lake Course). Saso came into Saturday with a one-stroke lead.

Four shots back in third place are amateur Megha Ganne (72) of the U.S. and Jeongeun Lee (73) of South Korea. Shanshan Feng (72) of China sits alone in fifth at 2 under, five shots behind Thompson. Japan's Nasa Hataoka (71) and Megan Khang (74) of the U.S. sit T6 six shots back, the only other players under par (1 under) for the Open.

'All about patience'

Thompson finished her round with a clean card, posting five birdies.

"I struck it well all day, made a few good putts out there," Thompson said. "And I guess probably just picking up the missed fairways or missed greens when I did, getting up-and-down or just getting it as far as I could out of that rough. So it's all about patience out on this golf course because there's going to be bad shots made."

Thompson carded the first bogey-free round of this Open.

"But it's just, it's a great golf course. That's how major championships should be," Thompson said. "They should be longer, rough up thick and it's held up to its standards of being out there."

Saso shot even-par 71 after an up-and-down day. Saso birdied three of her first 10 holes but then bogeyed three of her final six holes. She finished with four birdies and four bogeys.

American Angel Yin posted the day's second-best round, a 4-under 67. She's T9 at plus-1 after 54 holes.

"Tough golf course. ... It's not easy out there," Yin said. "I was just very fortunate to play well. Maybe because it's because of how bad I played yesterday. God felt bad for me. ... Maybe he feels bad for me tomorrow, too."