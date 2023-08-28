MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda included as U.S. Solheim Cup team names nine automatic qualifiers

The United States will take on Team Europe and captain Suzann Pettersen at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain, from September 22-24.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 20:57 IST , Florida, USA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Representative Image: The U.S. Team leads the European Team, 10-6, all-time in Solheim Cup competition.
Representative Image: The U.S. Team leads the European Team, 10-6, all-time in Solheim Cup competition. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: The U.S. Team leads the European Team, 10-6, all-time in Solheim Cup competition. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World No. 1 Lilia Vu and No. 2 Nelly Korda lead the list of nine automatic qualifiers announced Monday for the U.S. Solheim Cup team.

Stacy Lewis captain’s the squad for next month’s biennial competition in Spain, which includes five others based on Solheim Cup point standings -- Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee -- plus Lexi Thompson and LPGA Tour rookie Rose Zhang, the two highest Americans in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings who were not in the top seven in the U.S. Solheim Cup standings.

Lewis plans to announce three additional captain’s picks for the 12-member squad at noon ET on Monday. The U.S. will take on Team Europe and captain Suzann Pettersen at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain, from September 22-24.

“I am so excited to have these nine players on the team for the 2023 Solheim Cup. The last year has been exciting -- and challenging -- and to have these players locked in has me pumped for the week in Spain,” Lewis said.

“Even the rookies aren’t true rookies in my eyes. Over the last two years, they have proven to be great competitors and I have no doubt that they won’t be overwhelmed by the experience. When we add in the captain’s picks, this is definitely going to be a very strong team.”

ALSO READ: Viktor Hovland captures Tour Championship, wins first FedEx Cup

This is Thompson’s sixth appearance in the Solheim Cup. Kang will represent the U.S. for the fourth time, with Khang and Korda appearing on their third teams. Kupcho will wear the Stars and Stripes for a second time, while Corpuz, Lee, Vu and Zhang will play in their first Solheim Cup.

“It’s an honor to be on this team, for me to be with the best players in the world as well as be an athlete that represents her country,” Zhang said. “I can’t wait to go to Spain and tee it up with these amazing girls, and at the same time represent the Red, White and Blue.”

In 2019, Team Europe earned a 14.5-13.5 victory at Gleneagles in Scotland, a breathtaking win that saw Pettersen knock in the winning putt on the final hole of the final match. The U.S. Team leads the European Team, 10-6, all-time in Solheim Cup competition.

Related stories

Related Topics

Nelly Korda /

Lilia Vu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda included as U.S. Solheim Cup team names nine automatic qualifiers
    Reuters
  2. India will do exceptionally well in Asian Games: Sports minister Thakur
    PTI
  3. Asian Games 2022: NRAI asks ministry to include shooters Angad, Manisha, Preeti in contingent
    PTI
  4. Neeraj and I are happy to do well in javelin, a sport once dominated by Europeans: Nadeem
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda included as U.S. Solheim Cup team names nine automatic qualifiers
    Reuters
  2. Viktor Hovland captures Tour Championship, wins first FedEx Cup
    Reuters
  3. Clements shoots 63 to win Czech Masters, MacIntyre strengthens Ryder Cup chances
    AP
  4. CPKC Women’s Open: Chasing first LPGA Tour win, Khang opens three-shot lead
    AP
  5. Lahiri, Ahlawat among six leaders after first round at St Andrews
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda included as U.S. Solheim Cup team names nine automatic qualifiers
    Reuters
  2. India will do exceptionally well in Asian Games: Sports minister Thakur
    PTI
  3. Asian Games 2022: NRAI asks ministry to include shooters Angad, Manisha, Preeti in contingent
    PTI
  4. Neeraj and I are happy to do well in javelin, a sport once dominated by Europeans: Nadeem
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment