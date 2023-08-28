Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda included as U.S. Solheim Cup team names nine automatic qualifiers

World No. 1 Lilia Vu and No. 2 Nelly Korda lead the list of nine automatic qualifiers announced Monday for the U.S. Solheim Cup team.

Stacy Lewis captain’s the squad for next month’s biennial competition in Spain, which includes five others based on Solheim Cup point standings -- Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee -- plus Lexi Thompson and LPGA Tour rookie Rose Zhang, the two highest Americans in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings who were not in the top seven in the U.S. Solheim Cup standings.

Lewis plans to announce three additional captain’s picks for the 12-member squad at noon ET on Monday. The U.S. will take on Team Europe and captain Suzann Pettersen at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain, from September 22-24.

“I am so excited to have these nine players on the team for the 2023 Solheim Cup. The last year has been exciting -- and challenging -- and to have these players locked in has me pumped for the week in Spain,” Lewis said.

“Even the rookies aren’t true rookies in my eyes. Over the last two years, they have proven to be great competitors and I have no doubt that they won’t be overwhelmed by the experience. When we add in the captain’s picks, this is definitely going to be a very strong team.”

This is Thompson’s sixth appearance in the Solheim Cup. Kang will represent the U.S. for the fourth time, with Khang and Korda appearing on their third teams. Kupcho will wear the Stars and Stripes for a second time, while Corpuz, Lee, Vu and Zhang will play in their first Solheim Cup.

“It’s an honor to be on this team, for me to be with the best players in the world as well as be an athlete that represents her country,” Zhang said. “I can’t wait to go to Spain and tee it up with these amazing girls, and at the same time represent the Red, White and Blue.”

In 2019, Team Europe earned a 14.5-13.5 victory at Gleneagles in Scotland, a breathtaking win that saw Pettersen knock in the winning putt on the final hole of the final match. The U.S. Team leads the European Team, 10-6, all-time in Solheim Cup competition.