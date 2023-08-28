MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Viktor Hovland captures Tour Championship, wins first FedEx Cup

The Norwegian entered the day with a six-shot advantage over Xander Schauffele and never let that margin become smaller than three to end the competition at 27 under.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 16:21 IST - 4 MINS READ

Reuters
Viktor Hovland plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the TOUR Championship.
Viktor Hovland plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the TOUR Championship. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Viktor Hovland plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the TOUR Championship. | Photo Credit: AFP

Long seen as a rising star on the PGA Tour, Viktor Hovland has officially arrived.

Hovland ran away with the Tour Championship and lifted the FedEx Cup trophy for the first time in his young career on Sunday evening in Atlanta.

The Norwegian entered the day with a six-shot advantage over Xander Schauffele and never let that margin become smaller than three. Hovland turned in a final-round 63 at East Lake Golf Club to finish at 27 under, while Schauffele fired an eight-under-par 62 — the lowest round of the day — but landed at 22 under for the week.

Hovland, 25, won the PGA Tour’s season-long points race and won $18 million in the process. He shot a final-round 61 last week to win the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs, the BMW Championship, which vaulted him to second place (eight under) to start the Tour Championship.

Jordan Spieth (2015) and Justin Thomas (2017) are the only players younger than Hovland to win the FedEx Cup.

“I feel like I’ve taken a lot of steps this season,” Hovland said. “Contending in more major championships, I finally won in the U.S., I won a big tournament, Jack’s event (the Memorial Tournament), and honestly, after that I felt like I’ve gotten so much better and it was very pleasing to see.

“And then, obviously, the last couple weeks have just superseded that.”

Hovland and Schauffele each birdied four of their first six holes on Sunday to separate themselves from the rest of the field. Schauffele found an even higher gear, making putts of 11, 18 and 12 feet for three more birdies at Nos. 8, 11 and 12 to close the gap.

But Hovland held his ground by saving par for nine straight holes. The most critical may have been at the par-four 14th, when Schauffele was already in with a 4 and Hovland sank a curling, right-to-left par putt from 23 feet out.

“I think I was 4 under through six, and even then Xander just kept pouring it on and suddenly after I missed those couple of short birdie putts on the back nine, early on the back nine, suddenly the lead was at three, and if I miss that putt on 14, it’s suddenly two,” Hovland said.

“So what (Schauffele) was doing today was very special. Certainly it made this day a lot more stressful than I felt like it should have been after that start.”

Hovland slammed the door with birdies at Nos. 16, 17 and 18, and Schauffele’s reservoir of birdies ran out until the 18th.

Schauffele recorded his 28th consecutive round of par or better at East Lake, but it wasn’t enough to help him overtake the entire field. He began the week seven shots off the pace at three under.

“I’ll hold my head up high,” Schauffele said. “It was the most fun I had losing in quite some time. It’s such a weird feeling. I shot 62. I lost by five. Just kudos to Havi.”

The final pairing was playing the par-3 second hole when the horn sounded to signal a weather delay. Lightning strikes were in the vicinity of the course, and a downpour of rain soon arrived as well.

After a delay of one hour and 53 minutes, Hovland and Schauffele returned to the hole and Hovland saved par from 16 feet.

“(Schauffele) had birdied the first hole as well, and he had a nice opportunity on No. 2,” the Oklahoma State product said. “So I was thinking, ‘OK, yeah, I have a six-shot lead, but if I miss my putt and he makes his, now it’s suddenly four and it’s a ball game.’ So that was a huge putt to kind of come back from the break and make that immediately and maintain that six-shot lead.”

U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark shot a 65 to finish third at 16 under and win $5 million.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, last year’s FedEx Cup champ, birdied five of his final seven holes to post a 65 and place fourth at 14 under. Patrick Cantlay (66) was fifth at 13 under.

The season will resume with the “FedEx Cup Fall” series, starting September 14-17 at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif. But the big event of the fall is the Ryder Cup, scheduled for September 29-October 1 in Rome. Players like Schauffele, Hovland and McIlroy have already earned spots on their respective teams.

“The other 11 guys on the European team I don’t think would have an issue if they went out with Viktor,” McIlroy said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Viktor Hovland /

Jordan Spieth /

Justin Thomas /

Rory McIlroy /

PGA Tour

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Viktor Hovland captures Tour Championship, wins first FedEx Cup
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Full list of medal winners, Indian results
    Team Sportstar
  3. Daniel Peretz arrival is investment for the future, says Bayern CEO
    Reuters
  4. India starts Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier campaign against Bangladesh
    PTI
  5. Asia Cup: From Kohli’s 183 to Harbhajan’s winning six - top five India vs Pakistan matches
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Viktor Hovland captures Tour Championship, wins first FedEx Cup
    Reuters
  2. Clements shoots 63 to win Czech Masters, MacIntyre strengthens Ryder Cup chances
    AP
  3. CPKC Women’s Open: Chasing first LPGA Tour win, Khang opens three-shot lead
    AP
  4. Lahiri, Ahlawat among six leaders after first round at St Andrews
    PTI
  5. Rory McIlroy saddled with bad back at FedEx Cup finale
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Viktor Hovland captures Tour Championship, wins first FedEx Cup
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Full list of medal winners, Indian results
    Team Sportstar
  3. Daniel Peretz arrival is investment for the future, says Bayern CEO
    Reuters
  4. India starts Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier campaign against Bangladesh
    PTI
  5. Asia Cup: From Kohli’s 183 to Harbhajan’s winning six - top five India vs Pakistan matches
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment