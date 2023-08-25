MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rory McIlroy saddled with bad back at FedEx Cup finale

McIlroy is the No. 3 seed, meaning he started the Tour Championship at 7-under par, three behind top-seeded Scottie Scheffler.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 11:42 IST , ATLANTA - 2 MINS READ

AP
Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.
Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rory McIlroy hurt his lower back before arriving at East Lake for the FedEx Cup finale, bad timing for an injury as he tries to chase an $18 million bonus at the Tour Championship with the Ryder Cup a month away.

McIlroy did not hit balls and was limited to about 20 shots on the range before deciding to play the opening round. He is the No. 3 seed, meaning he started the Tour Championship at 7-under par, three behind top-seeded Scottie Scheffler.

Collin Morikawa zooms into three-way tie for Tour Championship lead

He did not mention the injury to the lower right side of his back during his pre-tournament press conference.

McIlroy was told upon teeing off that he could get therapy during the round provided it did not cause undue delay. His physical therapist walked outside the ropes on the front nine, but McIlroy indicated that he did not need him.

But whatever the extent of the injury, its effect was obvious. McIlroy rarely finished his swing and twice dropped the club after following through. He was able to crouch when reading putts or stick a tee in the ground.

McIlroy made his first birdie on the 10th hole, only to miss long and left in gnarly rough on the par-3 11th for another bogey that dropped him to 2 over for the day, eight behind Scheffler.

If he were to withdraw, he would collect a $500,000 bonus. The winner of the FedEx Cup gets $18 million. McIlroy, the only three-time winner, has come from behind in each of his FedEx Cup titles.

He is to play the Irish Open in two weeks, followed by the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on the European tour. The Ryder Cup is the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 at Marco Simone outside Rome.

Related Topics

Rory McIlroy /

FedEx Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rory McIlroy saddled with bad back at FedEx Cup finale
    AP
  2. Juventus back with a new outlook and new ambition
    AFP
  3. Collin Morikawa zooms into three-way tie for Tour Championship lead
    AFP
  4. Man United’s Shaw out for ‘number of weeks’ with muscle injury
    Reuters
  5. Biles chases more history at U.S. Gymnastics Championships
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Rory McIlroy saddled with bad back at FedEx Cup finale
    AP
  2. Collin Morikawa zooms into three-way tie for Tour Championship lead
    AFP
  3. Brooks Koepka has Ryder Cup support from PGA Tour rivals
    Reuters
  4. Indian golf’s young superstar Avani Prashanth looking to make it count at the Asian Games
    Rayan Rozario
  5. PGA still plans to open 2024 season in Maui
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rory McIlroy saddled with bad back at FedEx Cup finale
    AP
  2. Juventus back with a new outlook and new ambition
    AFP
  3. Collin Morikawa zooms into three-way tie for Tour Championship lead
    AFP
  4. Man United’s Shaw out for ‘number of weeks’ with muscle injury
    Reuters
  5. Biles chases more history at U.S. Gymnastics Championships
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment