MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Clements shoots 63 to win Czech Masters, MacIntyre strengthens Ryder Cup chances

Clements, who turns 27 on Tuesday, graduated from the Challenge Tour last year and is ranked No. 394. He finished the week on 22-under 266.

Published : Aug 27, 2023 22:36 IST , Vysoky Ujezd - 2 MINS READ

AP
Todd Clements of England poses with Petr Dedek, owner of DD Group, after winning the Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort.
Todd Clements of England poses with Petr Dedek, owner of DD Group, after winning the Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort. | Photo Credit: Octavio Passos/Getty Images
infoIcon

Todd Clements of England poses with Petr Dedek, owner of DD Group, after winning the Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort. | Photo Credit: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

English golfer Todd Clements came through a bunched field on Sunday to win the Czech Masters for his first European tour title after shooting a bogey-free 9-under 63 to seal a one-stroke victory.

Compatriot Matt Wallace could have forced a playoff at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague but pushed a 10-foot birdie putt wide at the last hole.

Clements, who turns 27 on Tuesday, graduated from the Challenge Tour last year and is ranked No. 394. He finished the week on 22-under 266.

He hadn’t finished in the top 20 in any previous event this season, but shot in the 60s every round at the Czech Masters.

READ: CPKC Women’s Open: Chasing first LPGA Tour win, Khang opens three-shot lead

“In the circumstances, it’s my best round of golf,” said Clements, who made three straight birdies from Numbers 1-3, 6-8, and 11-13 to be 9 under after 13 holes before parring his way home.

Clements will be inside the world’s top 200 for the first time when the ranking is updated on Monday.

Wallace shot 67 and was alone in second place, three strokes ahead of Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard (69).

There was a six-way tie for fourth place, including two players — Robert MacIntyre of Scotland (66) and Ludvig Aberg of Sweden (66) — who could be part of Europe’s team for the Ryder Cup next month.

MacIntyre’s high finish strengthened his spot in third place on the European points list with one event to go in qualification — the European Masters in Switzerland next week.

Aberg, a 23-year-old Swede who only turned pro in June and was playing in his first European tour event, might have done enough to convince European team captain Luke Donald to give him a wildcard pick.

Donald will announce them on September 4.

Related stories

Related Topics

Robert MacIntyre /

Ryder Cup /

Todd Clements /

Czech Masters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Clements shoots 63 to win Czech Masters, MacIntyre strengthens Ryder Cup chances
    AP
  2. Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, World Athletics Championships 2023: Men’s Javelin Throw Final at 11:45PM IST, 4x400m relay team, Steeplechaser Parul in action later
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Nine: Neeraj Chopra, other Indians in action, event timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE score, NUFC 1-0 LIV; Premier League: Gordon goal keeps Magpies ahead in second-half; Van Dijk sent off
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mancini set to be named Saudi Arabia coach: Italian media
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Clements shoots 63 to win Czech Masters, MacIntyre strengthens Ryder Cup chances
    AP
  2. CPKC Women’s Open: Chasing first LPGA Tour win, Khang opens three-shot lead
    AP
  3. Lahiri, Ahlawat among six leaders after first round at St Andrews
    PTI
  4. Rory McIlroy saddled with bad back at FedEx Cup finale
    AP
  5. Collin Morikawa zooms into three-way tie for Tour Championship lead
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Clements shoots 63 to win Czech Masters, MacIntyre strengthens Ryder Cup chances
    AP
  2. Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, World Athletics Championships 2023: Men’s Javelin Throw Final at 11:45PM IST, 4x400m relay team, Steeplechaser Parul in action later
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Nine: Neeraj Chopra, other Indians in action, event timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE score, NUFC 1-0 LIV; Premier League: Gordon goal keeps Magpies ahead in second-half; Van Dijk sent off
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mancini set to be named Saudi Arabia coach: Italian media
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment