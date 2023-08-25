Indian sports news wrap, August 25

The major developments from the world of sports on August 25 where Indians took part are as follows:

GOLF

Amateur Avani in Top-10 at pro event in Sweden

Asian Games-bound Avani Prashanth, India’s top amateur, moved into the Top-10 of the Ahlsell final on the Ladies European Tour’s Access Tour.

Avani, who shot 72, added 71 to get to 1-under after 36 holes and was tied ninth.

Asmitha Sathish (74-76) and Vidhatri Urs (80-74) missed the cut, which fell at 5-over with the Top-50 and ties making the cut.

Avani, winner of the individual honours at Queen Sirikit Cup, has Top-10 finishes on the main LET Tour also. She had three birdies and two bogeys in the second round.

Avani has qualified to represent India at the Asian Games following a trial held by the Indian Golf Union. She will be joining professionals Aditi Ashok and Pranavi Urs in the team for the Games to be held in Hangzhou, China in September-October.

- PTI

Gandas makes another super start with 66 in Prague

India’s Manu Gandas enjoyed an excellent start for the second week in a row as he shot 6-under 66 to be tied seventh after the first round of the D+D REAL Czech Masters.

Gandas, a DLF Academy product, who came into the DP World Tour after topping the Indian PGTI Tour in 2022, started the back nine and had seven birdies against just one bogey.

Gandas, who began last week’s ISPS Handa Invitational with a similar 66, was T-20 then, but his game showed that he was finally settling into the European circuit.

The Indian was three shots behind the first round leader, Sami Välimäki who carded his lowest round since January as he signed for a nine under par 63 to take a two-stroke lead.

Gandas started from the tenth and was off in style with four birdies in the first six holes. He dropped his only shot on the 17th. On his second nine he finished with three birdies in his last four holes with gains on sixth, eighth and ninth.

With Shubhankar Sharma taking some time off, Gandas is the lone Indian in the field.

- PTI