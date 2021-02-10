More Sports Golf Golf Ryder Cup captain Harrington tests positive for COVID-19 Padraig Harrington has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Reuters 10 February, 2021 10:41 IST Padraig Harrington. - REUTERS (FILE) Reuters 10 February, 2021 10:41 IST Padraig Harrington, who will captain Team Europe at the Ryder Cup in September, has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday.The 49-year-old Harrington, who missed the cut at last week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open after carding rounds of 71 and 73, must self-isolate before he can return to competition, the PGA Tour said in a statement. The Irishman, who won back-to-back British Opens from 2007 before winning his third major at the 2008 PGA Championship, was appointed Europe’s Ryder Cup captain in 2019.ALSO READ | Dustin Johnson withdraws from Pebble BeachHis debut as captain in the hotly-contested biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, was originally scheduled to be last September but the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The 2021 Ryder Cup will take place from September 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.