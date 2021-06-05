Memorial Tournament: Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm lead as second round suspended by darkness

Clubhouse leader Patrick Cantlay (67) and defending champion Jon Rahm shared the top spot atop the leaderboard on Friday when the second round of the Memorial Tournament was suspended due to darkness in Dublin, Ohio. Cantlay and Rahm are at 8-under par.

The players ran out of daylight after weather issues on Thursday pushed the first round back. Half of the 120 golfers completed the first round on Friday. Play was suspended at 8:44 p.m. with 44 players on the course.

Players will be back in position at 8 a.m. on Saturday to complete their rounds.

ALSO READ - Yuka Saso takes lead midway through US Women's Open

Rahm was 5 under through 13 holes when the horn blew. Scottie Scheffler completed his round of 71 to sit in third place. All but one of the four players tied for fourth were on the course when play was halted. Mexico's Carlos Ortiz, however, carded a 4-under 68 to move 27 spots up the leaderboard to 5 under. Seven players are tied for eighth at 4 under, four shots back.

Included in that group is Collin Morikawa, who led the tournament at 6 under when the first round was completed Friday. However, he was 2-over through 12 holes for his second round.

'Pleasant surprise'

Cantlay started on the back nine and went par-birdie-bogey through his first three. But he would go on to birdie another five holes, including the three finishing holes. It was a long day for Cantlay, who had to play 33 holes on Friday. "Yeah, I'm pretty tired. I woke up at 4:30 (Friday) morning and started my warmup and played 33 and this golf course is one of the harder walks, so, yeah, it was a pleasant surprise to birdie the last three," Cantlay said.

"We're out there for such a long time today that you could fall asleep at the wheel a little bit," Cantlay continued. "So being cognizant of that and checking in with yourself, are you as focused as you can be, when you need to be, I think is key."

Bryson DeChambeau sits in a tie for 34th place after a second-round 72 left him at 1 under for the tournament. He had to endure taunts from some in the gallery who were calling him "Brooks," as in Koepka, with whom DeChambeau has an ongoing spat.

"They weren't taunts at all, it was flattering. I think it's absolutely flattering what they're doing," DeChambeau said. "They can keep calling me that all day if they want to, I've got no issue with it. When you look at it, there's obviously a distraction - to most people they think it's a distraction, but I grew up learning how to deal with that stuff and I honestly thought it was flattering."

Tournament security removed about 10 spectators from the course.

Koepka is not in the field.