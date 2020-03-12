More Sports Golf Golf PGA Players Championship begins amid coronavirus concern Golfers teed off in the opening round of The Players Championship as US PGA Tour officials watched for updates from health officials regarding the coronavirus. AFP Miami 12 March, 2020 20:07 IST Justin Thomas watches his drive on the 12th hole during the first round of The Players Championship in Miami. - Getty Images AFP Miami 12 March, 2020 20:07 IST Golfers teed off in Thursday’s opening round of The Players Championship while US PGA Tour officials watched for updates from health officials regarding the coronavirus.Autograph seekers were kept from players as the tour’s signature event began at the famed TPC Sawgrass layout in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler all opened with pars in their star trio while back-nine starter Scottie Scheffler was the early leader thanks to three birdies in his first four holes.READ: Coronavirus forces postponement of Indian Open golfDefending champion and world number one Rory McIlroy, trying to become the first back-to-back winner in the event’s history, was among those scheduled for an afternoon start.The event began hours after the NBA decided to shut down its season in the wake of a player testing positive for COVID-19 and after the tour updated fans on its status.“The PGA Tour is aware of rapidly changing developments regarding COVID-19,” a tour statement Thursday said. “We will absolutely continue to review recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and local health administrations.“This is obviously a very fluid situation that requires constant review, communication and transparency, and we are dedicated to all three aspects.” Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.