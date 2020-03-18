PGA cancels more events; Anirban Lahiri, Arjun Atwal welcome move

India’s Anirban Lahiri and Arjun Atwal have welcomed the latest cancellation of a series of events on the PGA Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PGA Tour, in its latest announcement, said in addition to the decision to cancel or postpone events till April 5, it has now decided to cancel four additional tourneys. They are: the RBC Heritage (April 13-19); Zurich Classic of New Orleans (April 20-26); Wells Fargo Championship (April 27-May 3); and AT&T Byron Nelson (May 4-10). This means that PGA has now cancelled more than two months of events. Lahiri tweeted: “Down time = Family time. Stay healthy and safe in these challenging times, everyone.” He also said the health and safety of the players and all concerned with the Tour was paramount.

Lahiri and Atwal have been participating in the PGA Tour for some time; Atwal has been on the Tour for more than a decade while Lahiri has been playing in the U.S. since 2015.

‘Tough call’

Atwal, India’s only PGA Tour winner, said, “It is a tough call but I am sure all the players support it. It is a difficult time for all of us and I am sure the Tour and the Commissioner will take a call, which is in the best interest of all of us.”

The loves of my life: the "Game" and the game changer. Down time = family time. Stay healthy and safe in these challenging times everyone. #corona #spreadlove — Anirban Lahiri (@anirbangolf) March 14, 2020

On March 12, these tourneys had been cancelled or postponed: The Players Championship (March 12-15); Valspar Championship (March 19-22); WGC-Dell Match Play Championship (March 26-29); The Punta Cana Corales Resort & Club Championship (postponed; March 26-29) and Valero Texas Open (April 2-5). In addition, the Augusta National Golf Club, which runs the Masters (April 9-12), has also been postponed.

The PGA of America has postponed the PGA Championship (May 14-17) for a date later this year. The Tour, in a statement, said, “The health and safety of everyone associated with the PGA Tour and the global community is and will continue to be our No. 1 priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The latest cancellation and postponement of PGA Tour events through May 10 applies to all six Tours. The Tour also said that as it gets more clarity in the coming weeks, it will be working with the tournament organisations and title sponsors, in collaboration with golf’s governing bodies, to build a schedule for 2020 that ensures the health and safety for all stakeholders.