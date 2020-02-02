More Sports Golf Golf PGA Tour to honour Kobe Bryant at 16th hole at Phoenix Open The 16th hole at the Phoenix Open will be 24 paces on and eight from the left to honour Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash recently. Dejan Kalinic 02 February, 2020 09:02 IST Tony Finau in a Kobe Bryant jersey at the Phoenix Open. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 02 February, 2020 09:02 IST The PGA Tour will honour the late Kobe Bryant by altering the location of the 16th hole during the final round of the Phoenix Open.The sporting world has paid tribute to Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.The PGA Tour will honour the Los Angeles Lakers great at the 16th hole, which will be cut 24 paces on and eight from the left edge of the green in respect of the two numbers Bryant made famous during his glittering NBA career.The flag will be yellow with a purple 24 on one side and eight on the other."I think that's awesome," said Rickie Fowler, who is tied for 40th heading into the final round. "It's a cool gesture. You can't do enough for what Kobe has done and the impact he's had around the world."Tony Finau, who has paid his respects to Bryant during the tournament, holds a one-stroke lead over Webb Simpson after the third round. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.