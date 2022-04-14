Yuvraj's flawless 65 takes him to joint lead at PGTI Players Championship

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu registered the lowest score of the day, an error-free seven-under 65, to move up five spots into the joint lead after the third round of the Rs 50 lakh Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship golf tournament here on Thursday.

Chandigarh-lad Yuvraj (70-67-65) shared the top spot at 14-under 202 with Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah (67-66-69), who produced a three-under 69 on Thursday, his second straight bogey-free round, to gain one spot on the leaderboard.

The gurugram-based duo of Kartik Sharma (67-69-67) and Shivendra Singh Sisodia (68-63-72) lurked one shot behind in tied third place at 13-under 203.

Kartik and Shivendra kept themselves in contention with third round scores of 67 and 72 respectively.

Angad Cheema returned a 70 to occupy fifth place at 10-under 206.

Yuvraj, currently second on the PGTI Order of Merit with a win and three other top-10s in 2022 so far, had a cold start as he missed a short putt for a birdie on the second.

However, he finally made breakthroughs on the fourth and ninth where he rolled in birdies from five feet.

The 25-year-old, who has been in red-hot form since the latter half of 2021, then revved up the engine on the back-nine where he collected five more birdies.

Yuvraj produced a great second shot from the rough to set up a five-feet birdie conversion on the 12th and then nearly holed out his approach on the 15th on a day the pin positions were the toughest even as there was the lesser wind.

The two other Chandigarh golfers in the top-10 were defending champion Karandeep Kochhar (68) and Ranjit Singh (69). Karandeep was placed seventh at eight-under 208 while Ranjit was in eighth position at seven-under 209.

Chandigarh's Abhijit Singh Chadha, who was overnight third, dropped to tied 15th at four-under 212 following a 77 in round three.

Udayan Mane (74) was also in tied 15th place.