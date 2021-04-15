Rahil Gangjee gets off to a disappointing start in Japan

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee opened with a below-par 5-over 77 to make a disappointing start to his campaign at the season-opener Token Homemate Cup on the Japan Golf Tour in Nagoya on Thursday.

Gangjee, who was playing on his domestic Tour in India till last month, had to spend two weeks in quarantine before joining the Tour, which got off to a start this week at the Token Tado Country Club.

Leading the field after the first round was Ryosuke Kinoshita, who shot a bogey free 6-under 65. He led by one shot over Mikiya Akutsu, Tomohiro Ishizaka and Shintaro Kobayishi, who all carded 66 each.

RELATED | Yuka Saso, Brittany Altomare share early lead in LGPA's Lotte Championship

Young Japanese star Takumi Kanaya shot 4-under 67 and was among four players at tied-fifth.

Starting on the tenth tee, Gangjee ran into trouble early on with a bogey on 11th and a triple bogey eight on Par-5 12th. At 4-over through three holes, he was fighting all the way after that. He birdied 15th, bogeyed 18th, then birdied third and dropped another shot on seventh.

Gangjee struggled with his driving and found only five fairways.

The event which is being held without spectators and with strict COVID-19 regulations also cancelled the popular Pro-Am before the tournament.