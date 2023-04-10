Golf

Rory McIlroy withdraws from RBC Heritage

The tournament begins Thursday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. No reason was specified for the 33-year-old Northern Ireland star’s withdrawal.

Reuters
10 April, 2023 23:12 IST
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the 2023 Augusta Masters.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the 2023 Augusta Masters. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

World No. 3 Rory McIlroy withdrew from this week’s RBC Heritage, the PGA Tour announced Monday.

McIlroy missed the cut at last week’s Masters after carding a 5-over 77 on Friday.

The RBC Heritage is a designated event, meaning players ranked in the top 20 of the Player Impact Program are required to participate.

Players are allowed to skip one designated event for personal or professional reasons, but McIlroy already sat out of the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.

A second absence from a designated event could potentially cost McIlroy his bonus money from the Player Impact Program.

