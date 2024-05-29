MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Charges against world’s top golfer Scottie Scheffler dropped after arrest outside PGA Championship

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell asked a judge Wednesday afternoon to drop the four charges against Scheffler, who was not required to be in the courtroom.

Published : May 29, 2024 23:06 IST , LOUISVILLE - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE - Scottie Scheffler speaks during a news conference after the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Louisville.
FILE - Scottie Scheffler speaks during a news conference after the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Louisville. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Scottie Scheffler speaks during a news conference after the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Louisville. | Photo Credit: AP

Criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dismissed, ending a legal saga that began with images of the world’s top male golfer being arrested and handcuffed in Louisville during the PGA Championship.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell asked a judge Wednesday afternoon to drop the four charges against Scheffler, who was not required to be in the courtroom. The prosecutor said his team reviewed the case in a “thorough and expeditious manner.”

“Based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler,” O’Connell said during the hearing that lasted less than 10 minutes. “Mr. Scheffler’s characterisation that this was ‘a big misunderstanding’ is corroborated by the evidence.”

Scheffler was charged with a felony for assaulting a police officer with his vehicle, along with three misdemeanours. The arresting officer, Detective Bryan Gillis, was outside the gate of Valhalla Golf Course on May 17, directing traffic after a pedestrian death, when he encountered Scheffler.

ALSO READ: PGA Tour member Grayson Murray’s death confirmed as suicide by parents

Scheffler, 27, was driving a PGA courtesy vehicle when Gillis said he “refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging” Gillis to the ground. Gillis said his uniform pants were damaged in the fall, and he was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

A surveillance video released by Louisville police last week showed Gillis pursuing Scheffler’s vehicle on foot and stopping him from entering the course. Scheffler is later pulled from the car and cuffed. But the video did not show Gillis’ first contact with Scheffler, authorities said.

Gillis has been disciplined for not activating his body-worn camera during the arrest. In a report on that failure, Gillis wrote that Scheffler had “demanded to be let in” the golf course.

Scheffler has said he simply misunderstood the commands coming from traffic officers.

The golfer spent a brief stint in a jail cell, then returned to the course for the second round. He finished the tournament tied for eighth place.

Related Topics

Scottie Scheffler

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Charges against world’s top golfer Scottie Scheffler dropped after arrest outside PGA Championship
    AP
  2. French Open 2024, May 30 schedule: Djokovic, Sabalenka and Rybakina in second-round action
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chelsea women hire Bompastor as Hayes’ successor
    AFP
  4. Abdulla Aboobacker, Rosy Meena Paulraj among big names to headline Indian Grand Prix in Chennai
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. India remains No. 1 in ICC rankings before T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Charges against world’s top golfer Scottie Scheffler dropped after arrest outside PGA Championship
    AP
  2. PGA Tour member Grayson Murray’s death confirmed as suicide by parents
    Reuters
  3. Officer who arrested World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler disciplined for not having bodycam activated
    AP
  4. Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship for traffic violation, returns to course hours later
    AP
  5. Korda keeping it simple ahead of LPGA record attempt
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Charges against world’s top golfer Scottie Scheffler dropped after arrest outside PGA Championship
    AP
  2. French Open 2024, May 30 schedule: Djokovic, Sabalenka and Rybakina in second-round action
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chelsea women hire Bompastor as Hayes’ successor
    AFP
  4. Abdulla Aboobacker, Rosy Meena Paulraj among big names to headline Indian Grand Prix in Chennai
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. India remains No. 1 in ICC rankings before T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment