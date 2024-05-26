PGA Tour member Grayson Murray’s death confirmed as suicide by parents

PGA Tour member Grayson Murray died by suicide, his parents confirmed in a statement Sunday morning.

The death of Murray was announced by commissioner Jay Monahan on Saturday, one day after the 30-year-old golfer cited illness following his withdrawal from the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth, Texas.

On Sunday morning, his parents, Eric and Terry, provided the following statement:

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare.

“We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and -- it seems -- by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed.

“We would like to thank the PGA TOUR and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.”

Grayson Murray had been open about his battles with alcoholism and mental health challenges. After winning the Sony Open in January, an emotional Murray discussed his struggle with mental issues and admitted he had considered suicide.

“It’s not easy,” he said at the time. “I wanted to give up a lot of times. Give up on myself. Give up on the game of golf. Give up on life, at times.”