MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PGA Tour member Grayson Murray’s death confirmed as suicide by parents

The death of Murray was announced on Saturday, a day after the 30-year-old golfer cited illness following his withdrawal from the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth, Texas.

Published : May 26, 2024 21:40 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Grayson Murray tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament.
FILE PHOTO: Grayson Murray tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. | Photo Credit: MARC LEBRYK/ Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Grayson Murray tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. | Photo Credit: MARC LEBRYK/ Reuters

PGA Tour member Grayson Murray died by suicide, his parents confirmed in a statement Sunday morning.

The death of Murray was announced by commissioner Jay Monahan on Saturday, one day after the 30-year-old golfer cited illness following his withdrawal from the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth, Texas.

On Sunday morning, his parents, Eric and Terry, provided the following statement:

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare.

ALSO READ: Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA Championship for first major win

“We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and -- it seems -- by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed.

“We would like to thank the PGA TOUR and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.”

Grayson Murray had been open about his battles with alcoholism and mental health challenges. After winning the Sony Open in January, an emotional Murray discussed his struggle with mental issues and admitted he had considered suicide.

“It’s not easy,” he said at the time. “I wanted to give up a lot of times. Give up on myself. Give up on the game of golf. Give up on life, at times.”

Related stories

Related Topics

PGA Tour /

Grayson Murray /

Sony Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Final: Cummins removes Narine on 6; Kolkata Knight Riders 17/1 (2) in 114 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. PGA Tour member Grayson Murray’s death confirmed as suicide by parents
    Reuters
  3. Championship playoffs final: Teams promoted to the Premier League 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  4. India in T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit among Indian players to arrive in NYC; Kohli, Hardik to join later
    PTI
  5. Southampton promoted back to Premier League after beating Leeds United 1-0 in EFL Championship playoffs final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. PGA Tour member Grayson Murray’s death confirmed as suicide by parents
    Reuters
  2. Officer who arrested World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler disciplined for not having bodycam activated
    AP
  3. Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship for traffic violation, returns to course hours later
    AP
  4. Korda keeping it simple ahead of LPGA record attempt
    Reuters
  5. Tiger Woods to be lone player on negotiating committee with Saudi-backed LIV Golf
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Final: Cummins removes Narine on 6; Kolkata Knight Riders 17/1 (2) in 114 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. PGA Tour member Grayson Murray’s death confirmed as suicide by parents
    Reuters
  3. Championship playoffs final: Teams promoted to the Premier League 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  4. India in T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit among Indian players to arrive in NYC; Kohli, Hardik to join later
    PTI
  5. Southampton promoted back to Premier League after beating Leeds United 1-0 in EFL Championship playoffs final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment