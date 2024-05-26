India in T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit among Indian players to arrive in NYC; Kohli, Hardik to join later

Skipper Rohit Sharma was among the 10 India squad members that landed here on Sunday morning for the T20 Word Cup 2024, with Virat Kohli and vice-captain Hardik Pandya set to join the contingent later.

Head coach Rahul Dravid and the rest of the support staff were also part of the travelling party.

Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel were among the players who arrived here. Reserves Shubman Gill and Khaleel Ahmed were also with them.

Kohli, who played the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator in Ahmedabad on May 22, will link up with the rest of the squad. So will Pandya, who had gone to the United Kingdom after the completion of the IPL league stage. In his first year as Mumbai Indians captain, the five-time champion failed to make the play-offs.

As Rajasthan Royals was involved in the second IPL Qualifier in Chennai on May 24, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan (reserve) will leave for New York on Monday.

India will play its only World Cup warm-up against Bangladesh at the brand new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, where it plays three leagues games of the World Cup, including the blockbuster clash against Pakistan on June 9.

The work on the modular stadium with a drop in pitch was completed earlier this month with the construction only starting in January.

India, which has not won an ICC title since 2013, plays Ireland in its World Cup opener on June 5. The United States is co-hosting an ICC event for the first time and its national team will also be making its debut in the global competition.