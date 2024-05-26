MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Boxer Nitu Ghanghas working on power and skills, aims for World Championships and 2028 LA Olympics

Nitu had a fabulous run in the 48kg division, which is a non-Olympic category, as she won the gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 World Championships.

Published : May 26, 2024 13:46 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Nitu Ghanghas is working on improving her power and skills as she prepares for this year’s World Championships and aims for LA Olympics 2028.
FILE PHOTO: Nitu Ghanghas is working on improving her power and skills as she prepares for this year’s World Championships and aims for LA Olympics 2028. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nitu Ghanghas is working on improving her power and skills as she prepares for this year’s World Championships and aims for LA Olympics 2028. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Unfazed by setbacks, Indian boxer Nitu Ghanghas is working on improving her power and skills as she prepares for this year’s World Championships while also keeping her sights on the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

Nitu had a fabulous run in the 48kg division, which is a non-Olympic category, as she won the gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 World Championships.

With Nikhat Zareen cementing her position in the 50kg weight class, Nitu was forced to move up to 54kg but couldn’t make the Asian Games (first Olympic qualifier) squad as Preeti Pawar scored more in the assessment. Preeti then went on to seal a Paris Olympic quota in the continental event itself.

ALSO READ | Boxing World Qualifiers: Abhimanyu Loura beats Nikolov in thrilling clash to advance

“I will take it step by step as I get better and stronger in 54 kg division,” Nitu said on the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) ‘Fit India Champions’ podcast. “My immediate target is the World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan in October this year. I am confident that I have the mettle to make it to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

“From childhood, I have always wanted to win, battled many odds and disappointments and came out on top with my family’s help. I am already looking forward now,” the two-time world youth champion added.

Till now three Indian boxers -- Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Preeti (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg) have made the cut for the Olympics and having seen them from close quarters Nitu feels all of them can win medal in Paris.

“I think all three of them can return with a medal from Paris. They are all capable fighters and have gained a lot of experience.”

Related Topics

Nitu Ghanghas /

Los Angeles Olympics 2028 /

Nikhat Zareen /

Preeti Pawar /

Lovlina Borgohain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Malaysia Masters 2024 Final, Live Score: Sindhu leads Wang 11-3 in decider third game
    Team Sportstar
  2. Boxer Nitu Ghanghas working on power and skills, aims for World Championships and 2028 LA Olympics
    PTI
  3. Kolkata Knight Riders Win/Loss record in finals; Stats, most runs, wickets ahead of IPL 2024 final vs SRH
    Team Sportstar
  4. IWF World Youth Championships 2024: Sanjana bags bronze in women’s 76 kg
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sunrisers Hyderabad Win/Loss record in finals; Stats, most runs, wickets ahead of IPL 2024 final vs KKR
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Boxer Nitu Ghanghas working on power and skills, aims for World Championships and 2028 LA Olympics
    PTI
  2. Boxing World Qualifiers: Abhimanyu Loura beats Nikolov in thrilling clash to advance
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boxing World Qualifiers: Siwach outpunches Mukuka to give India winning start
    PTI
  4. Panghal in focus as Indian boxers fight in final qualifiers for Paris Olympics
    PTI
  5. Neeraj Goyat set for MVP debut against Whindersson Nunes, as part of Paul vs Tyson undercard
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Malaysia Masters 2024 Final, Live Score: Sindhu leads Wang 11-3 in decider third game
    Team Sportstar
  2. Boxer Nitu Ghanghas working on power and skills, aims for World Championships and 2028 LA Olympics
    PTI
  3. Kolkata Knight Riders Win/Loss record in finals; Stats, most runs, wickets ahead of IPL 2024 final vs SRH
    Team Sportstar
  4. IWF World Youth Championships 2024: Sanjana bags bronze in women’s 76 kg
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sunrisers Hyderabad Win/Loss record in finals; Stats, most runs, wickets ahead of IPL 2024 final vs KKR
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment