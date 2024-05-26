MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs SRH Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad — Who will win the coin flip today?

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Check the toss result and updates from the Indian Premier League 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Updated : May 26, 2024 17:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shreyas Iyer (c) of Kolkata Knight Rider flipping the toss coin and Pat Cummins (c) of Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Shreyas Iyer (c) of Kolkata Knight Rider flipping the toss coin and Pat Cummins (c) of Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Shreyas Iyer (c) of Kolkata Knight Rider flipping the toss coin and Pat Cummins (c) of Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in the Indian Premier League 2024 final at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

KKR is eyeing its third IPL title after winning it twice in 2012 and 2014 while SRH is looking for its second championship after 2016.

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES - KKR vs SRH IPL-2024 FINAL

Interestingly, both Sunrisers and Knight Riders have won seven games apiece after losing the toss in IPL.

Here is the toss record for both teams ahead of the summit clash.

KKR- Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 0

Result after losing toss: Wins - 7; Losses: 3

SRH - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 4

Result after losing toss: Wins: 7; Losses: 2

M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins - 3; Loss - 5

Team batting first: Wins - 3; Loss - 5

SQUADS
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS
Shreyas Iyer (c), Srikar Bharat, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sakib Hussain, Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga.

