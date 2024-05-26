KKR vs SRH Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad — Who will win the coin flip today?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in the Indian Premier League 2024 final at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

KKR is eyeing its third IPL title after winning it twice in 2012 and 2014 while SRH is looking for its second championship after 2016.

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES - KKR vs SRH IPL-2024 FINAL

Interestingly, both Sunrisers and Knight Riders have won seven games apiece after losing the toss in IPL.

Here is the toss record for both teams ahead of the summit clash.

KKR- Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 0

Result after losing toss: Wins - 7; Losses: 3

SRH - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 4

Result after losing toss: Wins: 7; Losses: 2

M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins - 3; Loss - 5

Team batting first: Wins - 3; Loss - 5