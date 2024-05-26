MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IWF World Youth Championships 2024: Sanjana bags bronze in women’s 76 kg

Sanjana of India won bronze in the women’s 76 kg category in the World youth championships in Lima, Peru, on Sunday.

Published : May 26, 2024 13:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sanjana of India won bronze in the women’s 76 kg category in the World youth championships.
Sanjana of India won bronze in the women’s 76 kg category in the World youth championships. | Photo Credit: X | SAI Media
infoIcon

Sanjana of India won bronze in the women’s 76 kg category in the World youth championships. | Photo Credit: X | SAI Media

Sanjana of India won bronze in the women’s 76 kg category in the IWF World youth championships in Lima, Peru, on Sunday.

She lifted a total of 210 kg to come third in the event, claiming India’s sixth medal in the tournament so far.

Sanjana placed second and third in the clean and jerk and snatch events with best lifts of 90 kg and 120 kg, respectively.

More to follow..

Related Topics

IWF World Youth Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Malaysia Masters 2024 Final, Live Score: Sindhu leads Wang 11-3 in decider third game
    Team Sportstar
  2. IWF World Youth Championships 2024: Sanjana bags bronze in women’s 76 kg
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sunrisers Hyderabad Win/Loss record in finals; Stats, most runs, wickets ahead of IPL 2024 final vs KKR
    Team Sportstar
  4. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Deepika falls to Lim again, returns empty-handed
    PTI
  5. PSG coach Enrique says Mbappe’s replacement will be the team
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. IWF World Youth Championships 2024: Sanjana bags bronze in women’s 76 kg
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, May 26: Srihari wins silver in Mare Nostrum swimming
    Team Sportstar
  3. PGA Tour golfer Murray dies at 30, cause of death unspecified
    AFP
  4. India vs Belgium FIH Pro League Highlights: BEL beat IND, wins 3-1 in penalty shootout
    Team Sportstar
  5. IWF World Youth Championships 2024: Bedabrat Bharali wins gold in men’s 73kg
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Malaysia Masters 2024 Final, Live Score: Sindhu leads Wang 11-3 in decider third game
    Team Sportstar
  2. IWF World Youth Championships 2024: Sanjana bags bronze in women’s 76 kg
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sunrisers Hyderabad Win/Loss record in finals; Stats, most runs, wickets ahead of IPL 2024 final vs KKR
    Team Sportstar
  4. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Deepika falls to Lim again, returns empty-handed
    PTI
  5. PSG coach Enrique says Mbappe’s replacement will be the team
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment