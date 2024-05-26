IWF World Youth Championships 2024: Sanjana bags bronze in women’s 76 kg

Sanjana of India won bronze in the women’s 76 kg category in the IWF World youth championships in Lima, Peru, on Sunday.
She lifted a total of 210 kg to come third in the event, claiming India’s sixth medal in the tournament so far.
Sanjana placed second and third in the clean and jerk and snatch events with best lifts of 90 kg and 120 kg, respectively.
More to follow..
