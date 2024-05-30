T20 World Cup 2024: India match schedule, full fixtures list, venues and dates

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is set to begin in the West Indies and USA from June 1 with host United States taking on Canada at Dallas, Texas.

India’s campaign will begin with a warm-up game against Bangladesh on Saturday June 1 in New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

India’s opening fixture of the group A will be against Ireland on June 5 in New York before heading into the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 9 at the same Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.