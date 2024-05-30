MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: India match schedule, full fixtures list, venues and dates

India’s campaign in the tournament will begin with a warm-up game against Bangladesh on Saturday June 1 in New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Published : May 30, 2024 09:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s opening fixture of the group A will be against Ireland on June 5 in New York.
FILE PHOTO: India’s opening fixture of the group A will be against Ireland on June 5 in New York. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s opening fixture of the group A will be against Ireland on June 5 in New York. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is set to begin in the West Indies and USA from June 1 with host United States taking on Canada at Dallas, Texas.

ALSO READ
T20 World Cups 2007, 2009 and 2010: Highest run-getters, leading wicket-takers, most sixes hit and hat-tricks taken

India’s campaign will begin with a warm-up game against Bangladesh on Saturday June 1 in New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ
T20 World Cups 2012, 2014 and 2016: Highest run-getters, leading wicket-takers, most sixes hit and hat-tricks taken

India’s opening fixture of the group A will be against Ireland on June 5 in New York before heading into the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 9 at the same Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

India’s schedule in T20 World Cup
vs Bangladesh - Warm-up at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 1
vs Ireland - Group A at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5
vs Pakistan - Group A at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9
vs USA - Group A at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 12
vs Canada - Group A at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on June 15

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

T20 World Cup /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup Group B Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. T20 World Cup Group A Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for
    Santadeep Dey
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: India match schedule, full fixtures list, venues and dates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi’s goal in vain as Atlanta United upends Inter Miami
    Reuters
  5. Olympiakos loss more painful for Fiorentina than last year’s final, Italiano says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup Group B Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. T20 World Cup Group A Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for
    Santadeep Dey
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: India match schedule, full fixtures list, venues and dates
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: India trains in ‘Big Apple’ — Getting used to cooler temperatures, playing white-ball games in morning
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Short-staffed, 9-player Australia wins warm-up match against Namibia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup Group B Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. T20 World Cup Group A Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for
    Santadeep Dey
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: India match schedule, full fixtures list, venues and dates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi’s goal in vain as Atlanta United upends Inter Miami
    Reuters
  5. Olympiakos loss more painful for Fiorentina than last year’s final, Italiano says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment