Indian sports wrap, May 29: Indian junior men’s hockey team suffers loss to Germany

HOCKEY

Indian junior men’s hockey team suffers heart-breaking loss to Germany

The Indian junior men’s hockey team went down 2-3 to Germany in a match that went down to the final minute on its Europe tour.

Yogember Rawat and Gurjot Singh scored for the India on Tuesday.

The first quarter had plenty of action with both teams finding themselves with opportunities to take the lead through penalty corners. As neither team got past each other’s defence, the quarter remained goalless.

Five minutes into the second quarter, the Germans broke the deadlock with a field goal to take the lead. India continued to prove the resilience that it has displayed in every game of the tour as it equalised through a penalty corner via defender Yogember to end the first half with the score reading 1-1.

India won another penalty corner a few minutes into the third quarter and forward Gurjot made full use of it to put his team in the lead. But Germany didn’t stay quiet for too long as it equalised just minutes later with a penalty corner, taking the game into the final quarter with nothing to separate the two sides.

The visitor had a chance to regain its lead early in the final quarter but was unable to find the back of the net on the penalty corner.

The Germans were awarded a penalty corner in the final moments of the game and they capitalised on it to seal the game 3-2 just in the nick of time.

India will play its final match of the Europe tour against Germany in Breda, Netherlands on Wednesday.

- PTI