Indian sports wrap, May 28: Indian junior women’s hockey team lose against Germany

VOLLEYBALL

India outplay Indonesia 3-1 in Challenge Cup

India scripted a 3-1 victory (25-16, 30-32, 25-20, 27-25) against Indonesia in the Classification Round for 5th-8th places of the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup for Women.

In Tuesday morning’s opening match at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Anusree Kambrath Poyilill led the winning team with 21 points, with four other players (Soorya, Jini Kovat Shaji, Shaalini Saravanan, Anagha Radhakrishnan) making the double-digit mark.

Indonesia’s Junaida Santi and captain Bela Sabrina Agustina delivered stellar performances, scoring 24 points and 21 points respectively in the defeat.

India established their offense in the opening set with Anusree from the wings and Soorya activating the middle attack. Captain and setter Jini also shared in attack points, cueing express plays to outsmart the opponents.

Indonesia picked up their pace in the second set, loading the attack unit of Sabrina and Santi. They ran good decisions in transition, showing a young team coming to play with more composure like any experienced roster.

India settled into their pace, with the passing unit performing well enough to continue giving control to the middle. Moreover, Jini continued to field in 1-2 plays that diversified their offense rather successfully toward victory in four sets.

- Team Sportstar

TABLE TENNIS

TT: Indian boys and girls defend South Asian team titles

India’s under-19 girls team retained its title at the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships after blanking hosts Sri Lanka 3-0 in the final in Kandy.

India had got the better of Nepal 3-0 in the semifinals before taking on the the hosts in the final.

Sayali Wani beat Bimandee Bandara 11-6, 12-10, 11-8, Pritha Vartikar downed Tamadi Kavindya 7-11, 11-3, 11-7, 6-11, 11-8, and Taneesha Kotecha beat Divya Dharani 11-8 11-7 11-7 in the summit clash to lift the trophy on Monday.

In the Under-15 section, the results were no different.

Divyanshi Bowmick accounted for Yoshini Jayawardena 11-8, 11-7, 11-9, Syndrela Das followed it up with a 11-9, 11-9, 11-4 win over Shanya Muthuli before Kavya Bhatt ended the ordeal of Samindi Weerasooriya to win 11-3, 11-8, 11-7.

In the Under-15 boys final, also against the hosts, Sarthak Arya won both his singles, to be the architect of India’s win.

He first defeated Naviru Nethsitha 11-4, 11-5, 11-5, and Soham Mukherjee consolidated India’s lead when he downed Akian Bojith 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 for a 2-0 lead.

However, Sahil Rawat lost to Agasthya Ananditha 7-11, 11-3, 11-6, 9-11, 10-12 as the Lankans pulled one down.

But Sarthak completed the job by winning the fourth rubber when he beat Akian Bojith 11-3, 11-8, 11-8.

- PTI

CRICKET

Ratnagiri Jets unveils new jersey on the onset of the Maharashtra Premier League Season 2

Ratnagiri Jets team with its new jersey. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Defending champions of the MPL Season 2, Ratnagiri Jets unveiled new colours that the team will don against Kolhapur Tuskers in the season opener on June 2, at MCA International Stadium, Pune, in a repeat of last year’s finals as they begin their championship campaign.

In the new jersey design, the color blue symbolizes the vast and powerful sea, reflecting the team’s strength and resilience. The single gold star on the chest proudly commemorates the championship cup the team won last year, celebrating the victory and inspiring future triumphs. Additionally, the gold jets emblazoned on the jersey embody the dynamic energy and power that define the Ratnagiri Jets.

Sponsored by Fleetguard Filtrum and Co-Owned by Kranti Distributors, Ratnagiri Jets’ complete squad boasts of serious talent in all three departments mixed with both experience and talent. Led by Azim Kazi, the complete squad consists of Abhishek Pawar (WK), Akhilesh Gawale, Dhiraj Phatangare, Divyang Hinganekar, Kiran Chormale, Krish Shahapurkar, Kunal Thorat, Nikhil Naik (WK), Nikit Dhumal, Piyush Kamal, Pradeep Dadhe, Preetam Patil, Rohit Patil, Sahil Churi, Sangram Bhalekar, Satyajeet Bacchav, Tushar Shrivastav, Vaibhav Chowghule, Vijay Pawale, Yash Borkar and Yogesh Chavan.

The complete fixtures for Ratnagiri Jets for the league stages are:

Ratnagiri Jets Fixtures June 2: Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers (7 pm) June 4: Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals (2 pm) June 5: Ratnagiri Jets vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings (7 pm) June 7: Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa (7 pm) June 8: Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans (7 pm) June 10: Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers (7 pm) June 12: Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals (7 pm) June 13: Ratnagiri Jets vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings (7 pm) June 16: Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans (2 pm) June 18: Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa (7 pm)

(All matches will be played at the MCA International Stadium, Pune)

-Team Sportstar

RACKETLON

Vikramaditya to captain India in World Racketlon Championship

Vikramaditya Chaufla was on Tuesday named captain of the six-member India squad for the World Racketlon Championship in Rotterdam from July 31 to August 4.

Racketlon is a combination sport in which the competitors are required to play four racket sports: table tennis, badminton, tennis and squash.

Chaufla, a former badminton player, was a member of the India racketlon squad in the previous two World Championship. He had won a silver medal in the individual category in the 2022 edition also held in Rotterdam.

Also part of the squad are Nihit Kumar Singh, Karan Taneja, Prashant Sen Nikhil Mansukhani and sole female player in Nayna Taneja. The Racketlon India Sports Association announced the squad on Tuesday.

K K Cheema, who is the president of Racketlon India Sports Association, will be the team manager.

-PTI