Indian sports wrap, May 27: Indian junior women’s hockey team lose against Germany

Indian junior women’s hockey team goes down against Germany
The Indian junior women’s hockey team conceded an early advantage to eventually go down 0-1 against Germany in the fourth match of its Tour of Europe here.
India had a challenging first quarter as Germany broke the deadlock early match to take a 1-0 lead.
A goalless second and third quarter unfolded, ensuring Germany stayed ahead, even as India worked hard to score an equalizer.
In the final quarter, Germany nearly doubled its lead, but its penalty stroke was denied by India’s goalkeeper.
With minutes left on the clock, India’s final opportunity of the match came in the form of a penalty corner, but it failed to convert it and conceded a 0-1 defeat to Germany.
India will play its next match against Germany in Dusseldorf on Monday.
-PTI
