MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, May 27: Indian junior women’s hockey team lose against Germany

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Monday, May 27.

Published : May 27, 2024 12:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indian junior women’s hockey team lost 0-1 against Germany in the fourth match of its Tour of Europe here.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indian junior women’s hockey team lost 0-1 against Germany in the fourth match of its Tour of Europe here. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS/The Hindu
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indian junior women’s hockey team lost 0-1 against Germany in the fourth match of its Tour of Europe here. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS/The Hindu

HOCKEY

Indian junior women’s hockey team goes down against Germany

The Indian junior women’s hockey team conceded an early advantage to eventually go down 0-1 against Germany in the fourth match of its Tour of Europe here.

India had a challenging first quarter as Germany broke the deadlock early match to take a 1-0 lead.

A goalless second and third quarter unfolded, ensuring Germany stayed ahead, even as India worked hard to score an equalizer.

In the final quarter, Germany nearly doubled its lead, but its penalty stroke was denied by India’s goalkeeper.

With minutes left on the clock, India’s final opportunity of the match came in the form of a penalty corner, but it failed to convert it and conceded a 0-1 defeat to Germany.

India will play its next match against Germany in Dusseldorf on Monday.

-PTI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 27: Indian junior women’s hockey team lose against Germany
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup: Australia to play support staff as fielders in warm-up games after IPL-bound players given mini-break
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024: BCCI to felicitate groundsmen and curators
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Starc hints at quitting one format to open doors for more franchise cricket
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cups 2012, 2014 and 2016: Highest run-getters, leading wicket-takers, most sixes hit and hat-tricks taken
    Mohandas Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 27: Indian junior women’s hockey team lose against Germany
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dipa Karmakar becomes first ever Indian gymnast to win gold medal at Asian Championships
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Tejas Shirse disqualified in 110m hurdles final in IFAM Outdoor
    Team Sportstar
  4. IWF World Youth Championships 2024: Sanjana bags bronze in women’s 76 kg
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 26: Srihari wins silver in Mare Nostrum swimming
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 27: Indian junior women’s hockey team lose against Germany
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup: Australia to play support staff as fielders in warm-up games after IPL-bound players given mini-break
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024: BCCI to felicitate groundsmen and curators
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Starc hints at quitting one format to open doors for more franchise cricket
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cups 2012, 2014 and 2016: Highest run-getters, leading wicket-takers, most sixes hit and hat-tricks taken
    Mohandas Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment