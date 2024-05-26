MagazineBuy Print

Southampton promoted back to Premier League after beating Leeds United 1-0 in EFL Championship playoffs final

Southampton will join Leicester City and Ipswich Town as the three teams that are promoted to the top flight of English football for next season.

Published : May 26, 2024 21:34 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Southampton’s Adam Armstrong celebrates scoring its first goal with William Smallbone and David Brooks.
Southampton's Adam Armstrong celebrates scoring its first goal with William Smallbone and David Brooks. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Southampton’s Adam Armstrong celebrates scoring its first goal with William Smallbone and David Brooks. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Southampton became the third and final team to secure promotion to the Premier League after beating Leeds United 1-0 in the EFL Championship Playoffs final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Southampton took the lead in the 24th minute after Adam Armstrong slotted the ball past the goalkeeper after making a perfect run to meet a through ball played by Will Smallbone

Daniel James came close to scoring a late equaliser after his shot from just inside the box hit the crossbar.

The Saints will join Leicester City and Ipswich Town as the teams that will play in the top flight of English football next season, replacing Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Southampton /

Leeds United /

Premier League

Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

