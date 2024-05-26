Southampton promoted back to Premier League after beating Leeds United 1-0 in EFL Championship playoffs final

Southampton became the third and final team to secure promotion to the Premier League after beating Leeds United 1-0 in the EFL Championship Playoffs final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Southampton took the lead in the 24th minute after Adam Armstrong slotted the ball past the goalkeeper after making a perfect run to meet a through ball played by Will Smallbone

Daniel James came close to scoring a late equaliser after his shot from just inside the box hit the crossbar.

The Saints will join Leicester City and Ipswich Town as the teams that will play in the top flight of English football next season, replacing Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town.

More to follow...