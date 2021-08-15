Scottish Open: Tough third round for Tvesa Malik, slips down leaderboard

Tvesa Malik had a poor third round, carding 5-over 77, and slipped down to 67th place at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open after the end of the third round.

Tvesa, who had two good rounds to start the week at 73-72, found the Links conditions hard to handle and had a nightmarish stretch in the middle of the round as she triple bogeyed on Par-4 seventh hole and then had bogeys eighth, ninth and 10th holes.

Her only birdie came on 15th, which she birdied for the third time in three days. She however gave away that gain with a bogey on 16th and finished with two pars for 77.

Charley Hull was one of three players locked on 9-under at the top of the leaderboard in the third day of action at Dumbarnie Links.

The English star was in inspired form in Scotland on Saturday as she dropped only a single shot in her round of 3-under 69 to share the lead with Ariya Jutanugarn (72) and Ryann O'Toole (68) after three days' play.

The Race to Costa del Sol leader 18-year-old Atthaya Thitikul is still in contention despite two dropped shots on the last two holes, leaving her one shot off the lead on 8-under.

The biggest mover of the round was South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai, who shot 67 and is now 8-under.

Anna Nordqvist and Celine Boutier also find themselves within the top ten at Dumbarnie Links, with the former sitting in sixth on 6-under, while the Frenchwoman finds herself in a tie for seventh-spot a further shot back.