Sharma T-22, Chawrasia misses cut at European Masters; Vani T-18, Aditi T-26 in Sweden

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a second successive two-under 68 to make the cut at the Omega European Masters, but SSP Chawrasia missed the weekend action.

Sharma, who is coming off two good starts, had four birdies against two bogeys around the turn to get to 4-under and was T-22 at the halfway stage.

Chawrasia, however, missed the cut with identical scores of 71-71.

Sharma, who was T-9 at the Cazoo Classic, bogeyed the 11th but holed birdies on the 14th and 18th to turn in 1-under. On his second nine, he birdied first and second and dropped a late bogey on the eighth.

Vani T-18, Aditi T-26

Indian women golfers Vani Kapoor and Aditi Ashok carded two-over 71 and three-over 72 respectively to lie tied 18th and tied 26th after the opening round of the Didriksons Skafto Open in Fiskebackskil, Sweden.