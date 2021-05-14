Shubhankar Sharma makes cut at British Masters

Shubhankar Sharma helped avert an Indian wipeout as he made up for a disappointing first round with 1-under 71 in the second round to make the cut at the Betfred British Masters.

Sharma, who shot 73 added 71 to get to even par as the cut fell at even par for 36 holes.

The other three Indians, however, exited early.

Robert MacIntyre earns share of halfway lead at British Masters

Ajeetesh Sandhu, who got into the field late, missed by one shot after cards of 74-72, while SSP Chawrasia (75-76) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (77-76) had a rough week.

Robert MacIntyre finished with two birdies to fire a 66 and join Richard Bland and Calum Hill at the top of the leaderboard after day two.

Bland had carded a 69 to stay bogey free for the week and was leading alone at seven under for most of the day before the Scottish pair made their moves in the afternoon at The Belfry.

Spieth shoots 63, shares lead at low-scoring hometown Nelson

MacIntyre started his round with five birdies but then fell back as Hill produced a composed performance to leapfrog Bland into top spot. But MacIntyre's big finish in a 66 had him alongside Bland before Hill bogeyed the last in a 70.

Frenchman Julien Guerrier, South African Justin Harding and England's Eddie Pepperell were then at six under, a shot clear of another Frenchman in Matthieu Pavon.