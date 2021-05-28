Shubhankar Sharma T-40th after first round at Made in HimmerLand

India's Shubhankar Sharma turned in a modest one-under 70 to lie T-40th after the opening round of Made In HimmerLand, a European Tour event, in Farso, Denmark.

After a par-par start, Shubhankar had back-to-back bogeys on 12th and 13th, his third and fourth holes. He then had three birdies in a row but he parred the rest of the holes.

Shubhankar, a two-time winner on the European Tour, is the lone Indian entry this week.

Richard Bland in the lead

England's Richard Bland, who won his maiden European Tour title at the age of 48 a fortnight ago, was back in contention as his five-under-par 66 gave him a share of the lead after the opening round in Denmark. Bland had won his first title in his 478th start.

Bland had an eagle on the par five-eighth as well as four birdies against one single bogey to join defending champion Bernd Wiesberger, Yikeun Chang, Pablo Larrazabal, and Lauri Ruuska at the top of the leaderboard.

Wiesberger moved into contention with a hat-trick of birdies from the fourth before eagling the eighth. The 35-year-old Austrian won in 2019 and last year's event was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ruuska, who plays in the Nordic Golf League, made use of his national spot exemption and also had a hole-in-one at the par-three 16th.