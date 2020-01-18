Records in sight for Tiger Woods in 2020

After being hampered by injuries in 2019, Tiger Woods would look to have a productive 2020, a year in which he could break a few records.

He has a chance to win at the Torrey Pines tournament, where he holds the record of the most number of wins and could add an eighth title this year.

Woods also has an opportunity to surpass Sam Snead during the PGA tournament which will be held this year in May. He could become the golfer with the most wins in the tournament.

Honda Classic Golf tournament has eluded Woods so far but he could win his maiden title there.

Woods has won the U.S Amateur Championships thrice in a row (1994, 1995 and 1996), his three titles keeping him level with Walter Travis. He has a chance to surpass Walter and equal Jerome Travers's four titles.