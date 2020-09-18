More Sports Golf Golf Tvesa Malik cards one-under 70, lies seventh in Open de France Tvesa Malik shot an opening round of one-under 70 in blistering hot conditions in the Open De France to be Tied-seventh on the tough par-71 Chateaux Course. PTI Bordeaux (France) 18 September, 2020 13:18 IST Tvesa Malik fought back superbly with a trio of birdies on seventh, eighth and ninth to turn in two-under 34. - Getty Images PTI Bordeaux (France) 18 September, 2020 13:18 IST Indian golfer Tvesa Malik shot an opening round of one-under 70 in blistering hot conditions in the Open De France to be Tied-seventh on the tough par-71 Chateaux Course.Malik opened with a birdie but gave away back-to-back bogeys on third and fourth. She fought back superbly with a trio of birdies on seventh, eighth and ninth to turn in two-under 34 on Thursday.On the back nine she was very steady with eight pars and her only dropped shot was on the Par-3 12th. She was T-11 when she finished but by the time the 78-player finished in difficult scoring conditions, she had moved up to T-7.She is now two shots behind the trio of leaders, English players Charlotte Thompson and Gabriella Cowley and local amateur and debutant Lucie Malchirand, who fired opening rounds of 68 (-3) each to share the lead.Things however were miserable for Diksha Dagar, who had a horrendous round of 18-over 89. Her last three rounds have now been in the 80s, including 87-80 in Switzerland.READ: Tvesa and Diksha miss cut in SwitzerlandDagar ironically started with a birdie, but then had six bogeys, two doubles and three triple bogeys.Malik, who missed the cut in Switzerland last week, is in her full season in Europe. She was T-20 in Czech Ladies and T-4 at the Flumserberg Ladies Open on LET Access Series.The conditions were such that only 17 of the 78 players broke par. The 36-hole cut will fall at the end of round two, with 36 players proceeding to the final round. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.