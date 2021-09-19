Tvesa Malik finishes tied-12th at Lacoste Ladies Open

India's Tvesa Malik excelled again as she finished tied-12th with a final round of 1-under 70 at the 2021 Lacoste Ladies Open de France in Bordeaux, France.

She finished with rounds of 69-70-70 for 4-under 208 as Celine Boutier emerged champion after securing victory in the most dramatic of fashions at Golf Club du Medoc.

Tvesa has been knocking on the doors of a maiden triumph and finished runner-up at the Gant Ladies Open in July. Last week, she was tied-11th at the Swiss Ladies Open, and this season she has had three top-10s.

Tvesa had three birdies from eighth to 10th, and two bogeys on fourth and 12th. After a week's break, Tvesa will be back for the Estrella Damm Championship in Spain.

Victory by a single shot

The two-time Solheim Cup winner Boutier kept her nerve on a frantic final day in Bordeaux, before sinking a fantastic birdie putt on the last to take victory by a single shot ahead of Scotland's Kylie Henry.

The two players were neck and neck for much of the final on Saturday, the lead changing hands throughout the day. Both were 10-under when they came to the 18th tied.

Henry was short with her second shot on the final hole, but Boutier made it to the green in two, before rolling in a 20-foot putt with her third shot to send the locals into celebrations. It was a special moment for Boutier, who had made her first professional appearance in the tournament back in 2016, and finished second to Nelly Korda in 2019.

She was delighted to win in front of her home crowd.

It was a fantastic day for the home talents, with two more French stars finishing in the top five. Didriksons Skafto Open winner Pauline Roussin Bouchard secured the round of the day with a 66 (-5) to see her finish on 8-under for the tournament.

Alongside her in a tie for third place was compatriot Anais Meyssonier.

Magdalena Simmermacher continued to impress with a second top-five finish in her last three tournaments.

Despite not playing this week, Atthaya Thitikul still leads the way at the top of the standings with 2,887.46 points, with Steph Kyriacou and Sanna Nuutinen making the top three.