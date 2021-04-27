More Sports Golf Golf Golfers Will Gordon and Brice Garnett test positive for COVID-19 Will Gordon and Brice Garnett have tested positive for the coronavirus and have withdrawn from the PGA's Valspar Championship this week in Palm Harbor, Florida. PTI 27 April, 2021 12:23 IST File picture of Brice Garnett. - AP PTI 27 April, 2021 12:23 IST Will Gordon and Brice Garnett have tested positive for the coronavirus and have withdrawn from the PGA's Valspar Championship this week in Palm Harbor, Florida.That brings the number to 12 players who have tested positive since the start of the year. That total does not include Jim Herman, who tested positive at home in Florida before flying out to the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui.READ: LPGA Tour returns to Singapore, Thailand for two eventsOn the European Tour, Will Besseling of The Netherlands tested positive after the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open. He has withdrawn from this week’s Tenerife Open. His only close contact was his caddie, and they will self-isolate in Tenerife in the Canary Islands. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.