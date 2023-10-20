Women’s Indian Open 2023: Vani, Diksha trade places, Krauter takes one-shot lead

Vani Kapoor traded places with Diksha Dagar to move to the second spot behind new leader German rookie Aline Krauter after the halfway stage of the $400,000 Hero Women’s Indian Open golf at the DLF Golf and Country Club here on Friday.

Vani shot a two-under 70 for a two-round tally of 138 and stayed atop the leaderboard till Krauter carded a 68 to take a one-shot lead.

Diksha returned a par round to share the third spot with Sweden’s Sara Kjellker.

The German leader carded a flawless 68 – dotted with two birdies on each side of the turn – for a seven-under 137.

The ‘cut’ came at six-over 150 and left 64 golfers, including 10 Indians, in the fray for the weekend action.

Vani had an eventful round. She had six birdies to show against four bogeys. “It’s so nice to play at your home course and have friends and family here as well as all the DLF members. It’s a brilliant feeling [and] really a different feeling.”

Diksha’s putting let her down as she managed to come up with a par round. Overnight leader Stavnar Madelene tumbled after following her first-round 66 with a 74.

Avani Prashanth and Vidhatri Urs, the two home-grown amateurs making the ‘çut’ produced contrasting performances.

Avani who was placed fourth for a long time during the day, eventually shot a 70 for a 141 while Vidarthi faltered while coming in and eventually scored a 74.