Women’s Indian Open 2023: Vani, Diksha trade places, Krauter takes one-shot lead

Women’s Indian Open 2023: Vani Kapoor and Diksha Dagar trade places to stay in the hunt as Aline Krauter takes a one-shot lead.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 20:24 IST , GURUGRAM - 2 MINS READ

Rakesh Rao
Vani Kapoor tees off on her way to second place in the Hero Women’s Indian Open golf at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram on Saturday.
Vani Kapoor tees off on her way to second place in the Hero Women’s Indian Open golf at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement. 
infoIcon

Vani Kapoor tees off on her way to second place in the Hero Women’s Indian Open golf at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement. 

Vani Kapoor traded places with Diksha Dagar to move to the second spot behind new leader German rookie Aline Krauter after the halfway stage of the $400,000 Hero Women’s Indian Open golf at the DLF Golf and Country Club here on Friday.

Vani shot a two-under 70 for a two-round tally of 138 and stayed atop the leaderboard till Krauter carded a 68 to take a one-shot lead.

ALSO READ | Women’s Indian Open 2023: Diksha, Vani stay within striking distance of leader Madalene

Diksha returned a par round to share the third spot with Sweden’s Sara Kjellker.

The German leader carded a flawless 68 – dotted with two birdies on each side of the turn – for a seven-under 137.

The ‘cut’ came at six-over 150 and left 64 golfers, including 10 Indians, in the fray for the weekend action.

Vani had an eventful round. She had six birdies to show against four bogeys. “It’s so nice to play at your home course and have friends and family here as well as all the DLF members. It’s a brilliant feeling [and] really a different feeling.”

ALSO READ | Women’s Indian Open 2023: In-form Diksha Dagar fronts home challenge

Diksha’s putting let her down as she managed to come up with a par round. Overnight leader Stavnar Madelene tumbled after following her first-round 66 with a 74.

Avani Prashanth and Vidhatri Urs, the two home-grown amateurs making the ‘çut’ produced contrasting performances.

Avani who was placed fourth for a long time during the day, eventually shot a 70 for a 141 while Vidarthi faltered while coming in and eventually scored a 74.

Leading scores:
137 – Aline Krauter (Ger) (79, 68); 138 – Vani Kapoor (68, 70); 139 – Diksha Dagar (67, 72), Sara Kjellker (Swe) (73, 66); 140 – Hannah Burke (Eng) (70, 70), Stavnar Madelene (Nor) (66, 74); 141 – Gaurika Bishnoi (72, 69), Avani Prashanth (A) (71, 70); 142 – Kim Metraux (Sui) (71, 71); Liz Young (Eng) (71, 71); 143 – Trichat Cheenglab (Tha) (69, 74), Elia Folch (Esp, 72, 71), Marianne Skarpnord (Nor) (73, 70).
Other Indians (who made the ‘çut’): 144 - Vidhatri Urs (A) (70, 74); 145 - Ridhma Dilawari (74, 71); 146 – Khushi Khanijau (73, 73); 147 – Neha Tripathi (75, 72); 149 – Nishtha Madan (79, 70); 150 – Amandeep Drall (76, 74).

