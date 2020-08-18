Women’s Open: Aditi eyes landmark, Tvesa ready for debut

Indian women’s trio of Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik will tee off at the prestigious Women’s British Open on Thursday. This is the first time three Indians, men or women, will tee up at the same Major.

The 22-year-old Aditi, who often has her father on the bag, has her mother, Maheshwari, this time — she was also there at the Scottish Open — while 19-year-old Diksha’s father, Col Narendra Dagar will do the duty of a caddie. Tvesa, 24, has a friend and experienced European Tour pro, Kiran Matharu, as her caddie.

“I have some experience of playing with the European players, especially at home at the Hero Indian Open, where I had my first Top-10 last year, but a Major in Scotland is a different thing altogether,” said Tvesa, who will be making her Major debut here.

About playing at Scottish open last week, Tvesa said, “Links golf is interesting and now I know the importance of missing it in the right place. I believe this week it will be amplified in terms of wind and conditions.

“I have a friend, Kiran Matharu on the bag for a second week. She is an Indian, who lives in Britain and has played a lot of golf on the European Tour. She is very experienced.”

Eyeing landmark

Aditi will come one step closer to becoming the Indian with most Major starts when she tees up on Thursday. Her 15th Major takes her past Jeev Milkha Singh’s total of 14, leaving her one short of Anirban Lahiri’s 16. However, women have five Majors each year, while men have four.

Aditi, who was only 18 when she won the Hero Women’s Indian Open in her rookie year in 2016, said, “The course is pure and in great shape. It’s a bit soft because of the rain the past couple of days. I’m excited to be competing in such a storied venue with so much history.

“The key for me this week is accuracy off the tee and staying out of the bunkers. Hopefully, the wind isn’t too much during the week. I didn’t have the best outing last week, but it was good Links practice, and I’m feeling more ready than I felt last week.”

Dagar’s two Major starts at the Women’s Open and Evian in 2019, ended before the weekend.