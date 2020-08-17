Celtic Classic: Sharma finishes T-63rd, Horsfield wins title

Sam Horsfield recorded his second win in three weeks while Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma rounded off the Celtic Classic with a round of even par 71 to finish T-63rd in Newport.

Sharma finished with a total of two-under 282. It was the first cut he made in four starts during the UK Swing.

Horsfield, who won the Hero Open a fortnight ago, won the Celtic Classic with a fine round of four-under 67 and a total of 18-under 266 with Thomas Detry (67) second and three players, Andrew Johnston (68), Thomas Pieters (67) and Connor Syme (71).

Horsfield moves to the top of the UK Swing Order of Merit and has secured a place at the U.S. Open.

Sharma for the third time in four days had four birdies in his round, but also for the third time in four days had three or more bogeys in his round, negating the good work.

On Sunday he bogeyed first, seventh, 11th and 15th, but after each bogey he retrieved the shot with a birdie on fifth, ninth, 13th and 18th.

Sharma will now play in ISPS Handa Wales Open and also in the field is fellow Indian Shiv Kapur.

Horsfield, 23, started the day one stroke behind Syme, but shared the lead after the first hole as the young Scotsman dropped a shot.

The Englishman made consecutive birdies on the third and fourth holes and then birdied the seventh before a two-hour delay caused by the threat of lightning at Celtic Manor Resort.

After the restart he parred the next six holes before his fourth birdie of the day on 14th, and he parred his way home to sign for a bogey-free 67 and an 18 under par total.

Similarly to the Hero Open at Forest of Arden, Belgium’s Thomas Detry finished runner-up to Horsfield after also posting a four under par, bogey-free round.

Sharing third place were 2016 Ryder Cup player Thomas Pieters, making his first start since the resumption of the 2020 Race to Dubai, Andrew Johnston of England and Syme.

Horsfield is also guaranteed a share of 250,000 as part of the European Tour’s Good for Golf initiative.

The top ten on the rankings after the ISPS Handa UK Championship will share the money to donate to charities of their choice.