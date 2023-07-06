MagazineBuy Print

TN Sports Minister chairs meeting ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai

Tamil Nadu sports minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin chaired a high-level meeting today to take stock of the ongoing preparations ahead of the highly-anticipated Asian Champions Trophy 2023, scheduled to begin on August 3 in Chennai. 

Published : Jul 06, 2023 19:33 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Tamil Nadu sports minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin chaired a high-level meeting today to take stock of the ongoing preparations ahead of the highly-anticipated Asian Champions Trophy 2023, scheduled to begin on August 3 in Chennai. 

The tournament will witness Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, China and hosts India vie for top honours. The event is expected to draw keen followers as it’s a precursor to the prestigious Hangzhou Asian Games in September. 

READ | Savita Punia: Top-ranked opponents now bring different kind of energy in us

“We had a very fruitful meeting with the Sports Minister of Tamil Nadu today in Chennai. We are happy with the progress made in upgrading the stadium to match the international standards followed by FIH and AHF. A brand-new turf is being laid for the tournament and several other facilities within the stadium premise have also been upgraded to amplify the experience for players and spectators,” stated Hockey India, Secretary General, Bhola Nath Singh.   

The iconic Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium which hosted the Men’s Asia Cup in 2007, where India lifted the title, is undergoing a major revamp.

Apart from the main pitch, the 8000+ capacity stadium built in 1995 now houses a new half-court turf that can host the fast-paced five-a-side game in the future. There are several upgrades too that are being made to the Stadium, ensuring the tournament meets international standards.

The players’ dressing rooms, operational area, rooms for match officials as well as floodlights are receiving a face-lift to meet the FIH standards. 

Hockey India, Treasurer, Sekar J Manoharan, who is also heading the State Member Unit in Tamil Nadu, was part of the meeting chaired.

Expressing his gratitude to the government, Manoharan said, “We are deeply grateful to the government for their efforts in hosting the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The officials are proactively working towards ensuring all the facilities are in place before the participating teams arrive in Chennai for the tournament. We also went through the security protocols for the tournament.” 

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
