FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup: India beats South Africa 6-3 to enter final

Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Mariana Kujur, Mumtaz Khan, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Jyoti Chhatri and Ajima Kujur scored for India in the semifinal.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 10:31 IST , MUSCAT - 2 MINS READ

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India registered a thrilling 6-3 win over South Africa to advance to the final of the FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India registered a thrilling 6-3 win over South Africa to advance to the final of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India registered a thrilling 6-3 win over South Africa to advance to the final of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup.

India registered a thrilling 6-3 win over South Africa to advance to the final of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup here.

Akshata Abaso Dhekale (7th minute), Mariana Kujur (11th), Mumtaz Khan (21st), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (23rd), Jyoti Chhatri (25th) and Ajima Kujur (26th) scored for India in the semifinal on Friday night.

Teshawn De La Rey (5th), captain Toni Marks (8th) and Dirkie Chamberlain (29th) were on target for South Africa.

South Africa began the first half on a defensive note, waiting for counters to threaten the Indian goal.

The game’s first chance fell to South Africa but India goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu was vigilant in front of the goal.

It was a close-range reverse shot from South Africa’s Teshawn De La Rey that gave them the early lead, which was short-lived as Akshata equalised for India with a powerful shot that beat South African goalie Grace Cochrane all ends up.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

But a minute later skipper Toni picked up a pass, dodged the keeper and found the back of the net to restore South Africa’s lead.

The Indians remained determined to get back on level terms and it wasn’t long before Mariana Kujur unleashed a rocket shot after chaos in front of the South African goal to make it 2-2.

South Africa started stronger in the second half, forcing Rajani into action once again but India remained resolute in defence.

As the game progressed, Rutuja found herself in front of the South African goal, with the keeper charging down. She found Mumtaz, who pushed the ball into the net to give India the lead for the first time in the contest. Rutuja continued her excellent form as she shot past the keeper, off a deflected pass to double India’s lead.

With South Africa pushing for a goal India looked to attack on the counters.

With five minutes left in the game Jyoti , under pressure, took a shot on goal which beat South Africa’s keeper Cochrane.

Ajmina made it 6-2 in India’s favour with a confident shot from close range before Chamberlain scored a consolation goal for South Africa a minute from the final hooter.

India will now face the Netherlands in the final on Sunday.

