Hockey

Tickets for FIH men’s hockey World Cup 2023 go on sale

Ticket sales of the men’s Hockey World Cup, to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, began on Thursday.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 24 November, 2022 18:32 IST
File picture of India’s men’s hockey team.

File picture of India’s men’s hockey team. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Marking the 50-day countdown to the event, former India captain and Hockey India (HI) president Dilip Tirkey handed the first ticket of the World Cup to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.

Ticket sales began online from 1 p.m. on Thursday at https://insider.in/online.

Tickets have been priced between Rs 200 and Rs 500 for India match days and between Rs 100 and Rs 500 for non-India match days.

Each ticket allows a spectator to watch the entire day’s proceedings at a venue.

