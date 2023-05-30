Hockey

FIH Pro-League: Fully geared up for next games says Harmanpreet Singh

The team takes on Belgium on Friday and Great Britain on Saturday in the FIH Pro League matches being played at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in north-east London.

PTI
London 30 May, 2023 18:21 IST
London 30 May, 2023 18:21 IST
Indian Men’s Hockey Team players in a group photo at a diaspora event, in London.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team players in a group photo at a diaspora event, in London. | Photo Credit: PTI

The team takes on Belgium on Friday and Great Britain on Saturday in the FIH Pro League matches being played at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in north-east London.

The FIH Pro League matches underway in England are going well and the team is fully geared up for the coming matches later this week, said Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh during a diaspora event in London.

Harmanpreet was joined by his teammates and coach Craig Fulton at a special reception hosted by the Indian High Commission in London for the team, which is currently placed second on the table, behind Great Britain, after winning five of its matches.

The team takes on Belgium on Friday and Great Britain on Saturday in the FIH Pro League matches being played at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in north-east London.

“It’s great to be here in London after a gap of some years, we were last here in 2017. The Pro League matches are going well and we are fully geared up for the matches on June 2 and 3 and call on everyone to come out and support the team,” said Harmanpreet.

Also Read
With Junior World Cup spot booked, Indian men hope to go all the way at Asia Cup

“It is a matter of great pride to welcome the Indian men’s hockey team. It is difficult not to have a lump in the throat when you see the boys in blue take on the world in this game that is our national sport,” said Vikram Doraiswami, Indian High Commissioner to the UK.

“The hockey team is truly a team that represents all parts of India. Of course, historically Punjab has been a little extra represented as a premier hockey playing state, but it’s great to see that other parts of India are also playing hockey now with as much josh (excitement) and zeal,” he said.

During an informal interaction co-ordinated by the Indian Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, Sujit Ghosh, some of the players shared their experiences of playing for India, the great bonding and banter shared by the teammates and also the coping mechanisms to keep morale high through wins and losses.

“We either win or learn, that’s the attitude with which we all play every game. We will never lose, we will only ever learn,” said the captain, when asked about tough non-scoring patches in his career.

“We are a mix up of different cultures and the common factor is we are all Indians, the second is hockey and the best part is our shared food habits,” said Sreejesh, who also shared insights into the many changes he has witnessed in the game over the years.

“The beautiful thing about this team is that they have the talent... they have always had the craft and backing of the country.

“At the same time, they play a different kind of style, which is also engraved in the nature of being in India and Indian, and it works. It’s their style, that’s the special thing. Unique relationships (within the team) bring unique results,” added the team’s coach.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Pakistan’s Dutch hockey coach resigns after not getting paid for 12 months

Rajpal Singh: Former hockey star, now police officer, looking after IPL security arrangements at Mohali

‘Focus on earning my place back in squad for Asian Games’: Simranjeet Singh after his return to national camp

Hockey India names men’s core group for national camp ahead of away Pro League matches

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Videos

Chartered accountant Leon Hayward, who plays hockey in ‘spare time’, knocks India out

Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain eyes positive result in must-win game against Wales

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Kalinga Stadium set to get new synthetic turf ahead of 2023 World Cup

In Photos: India's run in hockey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us