Hockey FIH Pro League: Indian women beat Germany 3-0 in shoot-out, avenge first leg defeat The Indian women's hockey team beat Germany 3-0 in a dramatic shoot-out to avenge their first leg defeat to share the honours in the two-legged tie of the FIH Pro League on Sunday. PTI 13 March, 2022 19:17 IST The Indian women's hockey team beat Germany 3-0 in a dramatic shoot-out to avenge their first leg defeat to share the honours in the two-legged tie of the FIH Pro League here on Sunday.The home side had lost 1-2 in the shoot-out in the first match at the same Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.Just like on Saturday, both the teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of the regulation time, leading to the shoot-out.India were successful from all their first three attempts in the shoot-out while none of the Germans could score from their three tries with home side skipper and goal-keeper Savita doing a brilliant job to deny the visitors. FIH Pro League: Indian women lose 1-2 vs Germany in shoot-out Earlier, Felicia Wiedermann gave world number 5 Germany the lead in the 29th minute through a penalty corner conversion but Nisha equalised in the 40th minute through a field goal.World number 9 India secured two points from the match, including a bonus point while Germany collected one point.India's next matches is against England on April 2 and 3 at the same venue.