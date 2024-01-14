MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifier: India bounces back with win, keeps Olympic hopes alive

India defeated New Zealand 3-1 for its first win kept the host in the competition and the race to a Paris ticket on Sunday.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 22:08 IST , Ranchi - 3 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Birthday girl Udita’s powerful whack off India’s fourth penalty corner against New Zealand had no answer.
Birthday girl Udita’s powerful whack off India’s fourth penalty corner against New Zealand had no answer. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Birthday girl Udita’s powerful whack off India’s fourth penalty corner against New Zealand had no answer. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A goal-filled first quarter and barren next three may not be the best indicator of the battle on field, but the 3-1 win for India against New Zealand for its first win kept the host in the competition and the race to a Paris ticket here on Sunday.

Coach Janneke Schopman had admitted on Saturday her girls had an off day as a group on the opening day of the Olympic Qualifiers, and it would be better today. And so it was, with a different India team turning up, stepping on the pedal from the start to go ahead 40 seconds into the match and keeping the pressure on all through. Salima Tete, nicknamed Ferrari, proved why, running away with the ball and putting fellow Jharkhand player Sangita Kumari through for the lead before the opponent – or the crowd – could even settle down.

India did concede a couple of penalty corners, the second one resulting in an equaliser for New Zealand in the 7th minute, but birthday girl Udita’s powerful whack off India’s fourth PC had no answer and two minutes later, Beauty Dungdung deflected Jyoti’s brilliant pass to make it 3-1.

READ | Other results: Determined Japan holds Germany to 1-1 draw; Chile dominates Czech Republic 6-0

That no goals were scored thereafter was a lot due to a desperate New Zealand trying to minimise the damage.

They did try to move up and find goals through counter-attacks, but India’s defence was unshakeable. It was a visibly different team from the lethargic, erratic and clueless one that was on display against the USA.

Beauty was permanently parked upfront inside the circle, Monika pushed back to take turns with Nikki as deep defender, Udita played attacking defender on the right, Baljeet was pushed further up, and Salima and Sangita were seemingly given carte blanche to do their thing and not worry about the outcome. Lalremsiami and Neha, meanwhile, continued their form, creating PCs and finding gaps. And Savita was back in form, bringing off a couple of good saves to deny NZ. The team seemed to have realised their strengths overnight.

India had several more chances to increase the margin and even one more would have helped the team rise in standings. As it was, the result did not change Pool B with India third based on goals scored despite being tied on points and goal difference. It will all now come down to the result in Tuesday’s final pool matches – a win for table-topper USA against New Zealand will mean India can sneak through to the semifinals even with a draw against Italy. A win or draw for New Zealand draw will necessitate a victory for India, and a comprehensive one at that, depending on the margin required to leapfrog the Black Sticks.

Earlier, the USA won 2-0 against Italy to stay unbeaten in the competition despite missing seven penalty corners and having a penalty stroke saved.

Related Topics

Hockey Olympics Qualifiers /

Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers /

Paris 2024 /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: East Bengal edges past Sreenidi Deccan despite second half fightback
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE score, Spanish Super Cup final: Pedri starts for Barca, Bellingham and Vinicius in Madrid lineup, RMA vs BAR updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Newcastle’s Joelinton latest Premier League player targeted by burglars
    Reuters
  4. IND v AFG 2nd T20I: Get to learn a lot whenever I bat with Kohli, says Jaiswal after win
    Shayan Acharya
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Minamino stars in Japan’s comeback 4-2 win over Vietnam
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifier: India bounces back with win, keeps Olympic hopes alive
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Determined Japan holds Germany to 1-1 draw; Chile dominates Czech Republic 6-0
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. FIH defends decision to legalise betting in hockey, says it’s the way forward
    PTI
  4. Building champions, one age group at a time: The Altenburg effect in German hockey
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. FIH Hockey Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: India’s road to Olympics gets tougher with loss to USA
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: East Bengal edges past Sreenidi Deccan despite second half fightback
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE score, Spanish Super Cup final: Pedri starts for Barca, Bellingham and Vinicius in Madrid lineup, RMA vs BAR updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Newcastle’s Joelinton latest Premier League player targeted by burglars
    Reuters
  4. IND v AFG 2nd T20I: Get to learn a lot whenever I bat with Kohli, says Jaiswal after win
    Shayan Acharya
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Minamino stars in Japan’s comeback 4-2 win over Vietnam
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment