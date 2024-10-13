Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction: Hardik Singh picked by UP Rudras for Rs 70 lakh

Hardik Singh will play for UP Rudras team in Hockey India League 2024-25 after being picked for Rs 70 lakh during the players’ auction in Delhi on Sunday.

Hardik was an important member of India’s bronze medal winning campaign at Paris Olympics.

Hardik’s base price was Rs 10 lakh. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Team Gonasika and Tamil Nadu Dragons initially engaged in a bidding war for the services of the midfielder. Delhi SG Pipers and Hyderabad Toofans then joined them as the bidding went past Rs 35 lakh.

However, it was the Lucknow franchise who got him eventually.