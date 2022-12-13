Hockey

Harmanpreet Singh: Australia tour gave us insights into areas to improve ahead of FIH World Cup

The Australia tour was a great learning experience for the Indian team, says drag-flicker Harmanpreet.

PTI
New Delhi 13 December, 2022 14:40 IST
New Delhi 13 December, 2022 14:40 IST
Harmanpreet Singh led the Indian team in the tour of Australia.

Harmanpreet Singh led the Indian team in the tour of Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Australia tour was a great learning experience for the Indian team, says drag-flicker Harmanpreet.

India fought valiantly against World No. 1 Australia in its own backyard and the experience gained from the tour will help the team immensely at the fast-approaching World Cup at home, ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh said on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet, who led the Indian men’s team in the five-Test hockey rubber, said the Indian players gave a good account of themselves in all the matches despite losing the high-scoring series 1-4. “The Australia tour was a great learning experience for us. We could only register one win out of five, but I would say we put up a solid fight against a very strong team in their home. If you see, all the games were closely fought. We have got insights into the areas that we need to further improve upon ahead of the World Cup.”

The World Cup will be jointly hosted by Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29 next year. The Indian team is currently preparing for the World Cup in a two-week national camp in SAI South Centre in Bengaluru. The camp will also feature a week-long specialised workshop for drag-flickers and goalkeepers under the watchful eyes of double Olympic champion from Netherlands Bram Lomans and Dennis Van De Pol.

ALSO READ - Specialised camp for dragflickers, goalies ahead of FIH World Cup

“The next one month is going to be vital for us. We got a mini-break after the Australia tour, we are refreshed now and raring to go once again,” Harmanpreet said.

“We have a specialised drag-flick and goalkeeping camp starting from tomorrow and we are looking forward to soak up the knowledge and expertise from legends Bram Lomans and Dennis Van De Pol. The time we spend with them over the next week will definitely help in our preparations.”

India is placed in Pool D alongside England, Spain, and Wales in the World Cup. “There is a lot of excitement and anticipation among players in the camp. With the team for the World Cup yet to be selected, everyone is very upbeat and there is healthy competition within the group as every player has gained good international exposure,” Harmanpreet said.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Editor's Pick

Indian women’s team begins Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

India goes down 4-5 to Australia in 5th hockey Test, loses series 1-4

India vs Australia hockey Tests: India concedes last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia 

Raghunath: India strong contender for a podium finish at FIH men’s World Cup

Graham Reid: We need to switch on from start to finish against New Zealand

Indian hockey teams to go through complex Olympics qualification process

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us