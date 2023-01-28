Hockey

Harmanpreet Singh: We could have done better with ball possession

Last Sunday, the host nation blew a 2-0 lead twice in the penalty shootout defeat to New Zealand in the crossovers.

Aashin Prasad
Rourkela 28 January, 2023 22:58 IST
Rourkela 28 January, 2023 22:58 IST
Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh during a press conference.

Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh during a press conference. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Last Sunday, the host nation blew a 2-0 lead twice in the penalty shootout defeat to New Zealand in the crossovers.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh felt that his team needed to learn to keep possession better and maintain discipline. India finished joint-ninth with Argentina after it beat South Africa 5-2 at the end of its World Cup campaign.

Last Sunday, the host nation blew a 2-0 lead twice in the penalty shootout defeat to New Zealand in the crossovers. “We could have done better with ball possession. We were trying to force things with ball carrying and long passes that we could have avoided. We shouldn’t have given away cards but even when we had, we managed it well. When we are leading, we need to do better with keeping patience and holding the ball better,” said Harmanpreet, on the team’s problems with controlling games, while taking the lead.

Also Read
Hockey World Cup: India finishes ninth after 5-2 win against South Africa

Reviewing the tournament, Harmanpreet said, “We didn’t lose any of the matches, I would say in the New Zealand game, we didn’t do well in the third and fourth quarter. We tried and sometimes it came off and sometimes it didn’t. Overall if you look at the tournament, I would say we did well, but we didn’t expect that this is how we would finish (ninth place). I feel we could have done better in the third and fourth quarter of the New Zealand game.”

The 27-year-old denied that the team struggles to handle pressure in high-stakes matches and also vowed to improve his penalty corner conversion.

“It’s not about pressure. Situations happen in a match, and hockey has become faster these days, so mistakes do happen where you don’t get a lot of time. So, it’s not about pressure. As a defender, we defended well through the tournament. If you look at penalty corners, it’s a good learning for me. I have belief in myself and so do my teammates. I will work on it heading into the next big tournaments,” he said.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia to battle it out for Pool A supremacy

Hockey World Cup 2023: Fans undertake gruelling journey to witness Chile making debut

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us