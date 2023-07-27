Hockey India announces 20-member junior men’s team for 4 Nations Tournament in Germany

Hockey India on Thursday announced the 20-member Indian junior men’s hockey squad for the 4 Nations Tournament that will be played from August 18 to 22 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

India will compete against England, Spain, and host Germany in the tournament, which will be part of the preparations for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup, scheduled to be played in Malaysia in December.

The team will be led by forwards Uttam Singh, as captain, and Boby Singh Dhami as his deputy. The goalkeeping department will be commanded by Mohith H S and Ranvijay Singh Yadav, while Sharda Nand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Amir Ali, Waribam Niraj Kumar Singh, and Yogember Rawat have been picked as the defenders.

Poovanna C B, Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Sunit Lakra, Chetan Sharma, and Amit Kumar Yadav make up the midfield. The team consists of experienced forwards, namely, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Uttam Singh, and Sudeep Chirmako.

“We have been training hard in preparation for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 and have identified some areas of improvement. The 4 Nations Tournament is the perfect opportunity to see if our plans are feasible,” coach CR Kumar told through Hockey India.

“Encountering high-pressure match situations at the 4 Nations Tournament will help the team improve the composure of the team. This event will also serve as a crucial means to pinpoint areas of improvement. We believe that this tournament will set the bar for the performance of the team. This is our first exposure to European teams and playing against them will help to evaluate the team’s performance against these quality opponents,” he added.

