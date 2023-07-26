MagazineBuy Print

Indian women draw 1-1 against England in Spain

India’s Lalremsiami (41st minute) scored the equaliser after Holly Hunt (7th) gave England the lead.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 17:45 IST , Barcelona - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Lalremsiami (L) scored in the second half.
India’s Lalremsiami (L) scored in the second half. | Photo Credit: Twitter @RFEH
infoIcon

India’s Lalremsiami (L) scored in the second half. | Photo Credit: Twitter @RFEH

The Indian women’s hockey team came from behind to register a thrilling 1-1 draw against England in its opening game of the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament here on Wednesday.

For India, Lalremsiami (41st minute) scored the equaliser after Holly Hunt (7th) gave England the lead.

The game began with England quickly settling into a passing rhythm while controlling the majority of possession, and it paid off when Hunt scored a field goal with a powerful and well-placed shot from inside the D.

READ | Indian men’s hockey team loses 1-2 to Spain

Stunned by the early goal, India upped the ante in search of an equaliser, repeatedly testing England’s defence and even coming close to scoring on multiple occasions.

In the second quarter, India increased the frequency of their attacks in an attempt to level the score, forcing England’s midfielders to make back passes and maintain possession.

The ploy bore fruit as England enjoyed the slender one goal advantage at half time.

The determined Indians adopted a counter-attacking strategy after the change of ends and the move paid dividend when Lalremsiami converted a penalty corner to draw level.

Both India and England won multiple penalty corners in the dying minutes of the third quarter but failed to find the back of the net.

The Indians came out all guns blazing in the fourth and final quarter and kept England under pressure by attacking rigorously.

But England kept its defence tight and also won a penalty corner in the closing minutes of the match but failed to take advantage of the chance as the match ended in a draw.

The Indian women will next play hosts Spain on Thursday.

